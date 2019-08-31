You won't believe how one guy advanced to Korn Ferry Tour Q School

There are crazy scorecards and then there's whatever the heck Evan Grenus turned in on Friday. The young pro from Glastonbury, Conn., made a triple bogey, a double bogey, and four bogeys during pre-qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour Q School—and still advanced!

How did Grenus cancel out all those blemishes on his card to shoot one over in the third round at stay inside the number to move on? By making three eagles and two birdies. Even crazier, though, was how he made those eagles. And when they happened in his round.

As always, thanks to Ryan French's Monday Q Info twitter handle for keeping us abreast of these lesser-covered tournaments. Here's his breakdown of Grenus' wild round and a look at the scorecard:

Two eagles on his final three holes to make it on the number? Wow. THREE hole-outs in one round? HOW?!

How rare is this feat? Consider that Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas just wrapped up a season-long bet involving them. The final tally for two of the world's best golfers? Thomas: 3, Koepka: 0. Again, that's for the entire PGA Tour season. Grenus matched their total in ONE round! Incredible.

Anyway, good luck to Grenus as he advances to the First Stage of Q School, which begins on Sept. 24 at 12 different sites. In other words, he still has a long way to go to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card. Pace yourself, young man.

