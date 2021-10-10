‘Wonka’: Timothée Chalamet Debuts Costume for Upcoming Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has offered a first look of his upcoming film “Wonka,” taking to social media to share an image of himself in costume (including a familiar top hat) as the beloved chocolatier.

The actor posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” referencing a line spoken by Gene Wilder’s portrayal of Wonka in the original 1971 adaptation “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Chalamet also posted the image to his Twitter, while Warner Bros. shared it through Facebook and Instagram.

More from Variety

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the Warner Bros. prequel will reportedly explore how Willy Wonka became an illustrious candymaker. The production is billed as a musical, with reps for Chalamet confirming that the actor will be singing and dancing in the film.

Willy Wonka was created by famed author Roald Dahl. The character debuted in the 1964 novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which followed a poor boy named Charlie Bucket who wins a golden ticket to tour the wondrous and terrifying chocolate factory run by Wonka. The book has been adapted twice to the screen, with Wilder as Wonka in 1971 and Johnny Depp in the role in Tim Burton’s 2005 film.

Paul King, the director behind the “Paddington” series, is helming “Wonka.” David Heyman is producing. Along with Chalamet, the cast also includes Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key and others. “Wonka” is set to bow in theaters on March 17, 2023.

See the first look at Chalamet in “Wonka” below:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.