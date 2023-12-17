‘Wonka’ Yummy With $39M Opening As Musicals Bounce Back At The Box Office – Sunday Update

UPDATED, Sunday AM: Refresh for chart and more analysis Wonka had a very strong hold on Saturday with $14M, just -3% off from Friday/Thursday previews’ $14.4M resulting in an estimated $39M opening, which is slightly north of the $35.3M start that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did back in the same mid-December slot in 2018. For family movies opening at this point in time, it’s a marathon, not a sprint, and there’s a lot of road left for Wonka especially with 21% K-12/76% colleges off tomorrow per Comscore, rising to 66%/93% by Friday and finally 100% out all next week. Warners will have their official numbers soon.

Per box office analytics firm, EntTelligence, Wonka‘s opening weekend translates to 3M admissions or 49% of the entire marketplace’s foot traffic.

For Timothee Chalamet, Wonka is his second biggest opening as a leading man after Dune‘s $41M domestic debut.

Again, a great start for a live-action feature musical at the box office, that genre nearly put to bed during Covid by such bombs as West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen and In the Heights. Talk about a rebound entirely for the genre: Warners risked it on not one, but two musicals this holiday season with The Color Purple opening on Christmas Day and hot buzz around its presales. It just takes a hit or two to revive interest in any genre that’s been deemed dead (translation: there’s hope for more pirate movies).

Wonka was originally fired up and championed by the former Courtenay Valenti administration at Warners, and the pic was co-financed by Village Roadshow. The current admin at Warners has been passionate about the project, screening it early for press before Thanksgiving to get the word of mouth out.

Timothée Chalamet as host of ‘SNL’

In addition, Wonka was arguably able to have a full-bodied marketing campaign in a way that many other well-intended movies in the fall, i.e. The Marvels, The Creator could not. Chalamet landed on the cover of GQ for the third time last month, in addition to hosting Saturday Night Live for a second time in his career on Nov. 11. While the late night show had a different contract from SAG-AFTRA enabling Chalamet to host, since the strike ended on Nov. 8, he was able to boom a parody of the song “Pure Imagination” from the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie. Also last month, the studio launched a Wonka-themed float during the the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade broadcast (biggest draw on record with 28.5M viewers). A 30-second spot ran after the float’s debut with a broadcast moment recap on social.

While Warners dropped early looks of Wonka over the last two CinemaCons, they fired up the movie’s profile back in July with the first trailer and teaser art by leveraging in-theater placement with Barbie. The trailer and pieces trended across 26 markets on Twitter and 12 markets on YouTube. The second trailer dropped in time for Taylor Swift: Eras Tour premiere back in mid-October; that result reaching a global audience across 66 international markets (37 languages). The materials were amplified across the entire suite of WB/WBD and Roald Dahl partner pages.

Top theaters for Wonka were 1. Megaplex Jordan Commons Salt Lake City, 2. AMC Lincoln Square New York, 3. AMC Empire New York, 4. AMC Disney Springs Orlando, 5. AMC Grove Los Angeles, 6. AMC Century City Los Angeles, 7. AMC Burbank, 8. Harkins Estrella Falls Phoenix, 9. Megaplex Geneva Salt Lake City, and 10. SIFF Cinema Downtown Seattle.

Indicative of a family movie, Entelligence says that 71% of moviegoers came between the hours of 1PM-8PM to watch Wonka. A little over a third of ticket sales came from PLFs and Imax.

Top ten markets were Los Angeles, NYC, Dallas, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Toronto,, Phoenix, and Seattle.

UPDATED, Saturday AM: Warner Bros.’ Wonka is doing what it’s suppose to do this weekend for a mid-December, pre-Christmas family title: It has posted an A- CinemaScore on its way to an improved $37M-$38M, after a higher than expected previews/Friday of $14.4M. Some industry estimates have Wonka reaching a $40M opening.

Dive deep into Wonka demos and you find that many are sweet on the film. Female ticket buyers under the age of 18 (11% of the audience) gave it an A+ and those under 25 (36%) gave it an A.

'Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

Again — a great result for a musical after the genre’s post-Covid funk, and the studio intentionally didn’t sell Wonka as such in trailers. Why? Apparently, test-audience focus groups generally hate musicals and the only way to get people into the theater with one is to trick ’em. If they get in the door and wind up enjoying themselves, then business is solid for a studio on a musical. This is the same reason why Lionsgate didn’t lean into those beautiful country ballad numbers in its Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes marketing to set that prequel apart from the rest of its previous sequels. Speaking of that movie, it continues to hold well at -35% with a fifth weekend of $6M and running total of $145.4M. Look for a pop on the pic during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve periods.

PostTrak exits are still very good for the Paul King-directed Wonka at four-and-a-half stars, 85% in the top boxes and 64% definite recommend. Kids under 12 gave it 87% positive and a 70% definite recommend, but parents gave it five stars, which means they’ll tell other parents who’ll spend money to get their kids out of the house in the near future. This Timothée Chalamet movie is skewing female, at 54%, which isn’t a surprise. An estimated 60% of the audience is between 18-34 and the largest demo is 18-24 at 33%, with 10% between 13 and 17. Diversity demos are 46% Caucasian, 27% Latino and Hispanic, 10% Black and 11% Asian American. PLF and Imax screen are only driving 35% of the weekend’s ticket sales, which is as expected for a family title. Wonka is the sweetest in the West, South Central and Mountain Regions. Top-grossing theater in the nation? Not the tried-and-true AMC Burbank, it turns out, but the Jordan Commons in Utah with $62K so far.

Other social media comps from RelishMix: Wonka at north of 326M followers across TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube is just under the reach of pre-Covid musical The Greatest Showman (331.2M) and far ahead of the post-Covid 20th Century Studios/Amblin/Disney’s West Side Story (175.2M).

Fathom’s Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night booked at 2,059 is looking at $872K for Friday after a a Tuesday launch for a 3-day of $3M in 7th place. No CinemaScore results, but Rotten Tomatoes audiences like it at 88%. South and the Midwest are the best regions, natch, for this faith-based movie. The Village Cinema in Meridian, ID (which never pops up on any list of top grossing theaters for a movie) is the highest-grossing venue for the pic at $2K so far.

Amazon MGM’s TIFF-winning American Fiction launched in seven locations in three markets (AMC Century City, AMC Burbank, AMC Grove, Alamo South Lamar Austin, Alamo Brooklyn, Angelika NYC and AMC Lincoln Square) with $121K yesterday on its way to $219K 3-day or a $31K opening weekend theater average, which is solid for this marketplace. Alamo Brooklyn is tops with $25.2K. Pic will expand throughout the holidays. The Cord Jefferson-directed comedy is up for two Golden Globe noms, for Best Comedy Musical Feature and for Jeffrey Wright in the Best Actor Comedy Musical category.

More poms poms for Amazon MGM on the arthouse front: Their Emerald Fennell-helmed Saltburn, also twice-Globe-nominated, is crossing the $10M mark this weekend with $686K at 476 theatres before its Prime Video debut this coming Friday. That’s near the $10.5M domestic result of Barry Keoghan’s The Banshees of Inisherin last year, and it’s more than other arthouse titles last fall, i.e. Tar ($6.8M), Bones and All ($7.8M) and Fennell’s 2020 Covid theatrical release (sans NYC, LA and San Fran markets), Promising Young Woman ($6.4M).

More fun times on the specialty front during the pre-Christmas period: Searchlight’s saucy Poor Things popped into the top 10 with $488K yesterday after a 73-theater expansion in 21 markets brought it to a total of 82 sites. Its projected $1.1M 3-day is nearly a $15K per-theater average. Running total for the Emma Stone starring and produced period absurdist comedy is $2.1M by EOD Sunday. The movie is up for seven Golden Globes, including Best Feature Comedy Musical.

A24 has their 4x Cannes Film Festival award-winning drama The Zone of Interest in four theaters –AMC Century City, Vista LA, Angelika NY and AMC LSQ NY. The Jonathan Glazer-directed film is putting up good numbers after a $58K Friday, and expected 3-day of $143K or $35K per theater. The portrait of an Auschwitz commandant and his family living next to the concentration camp netted three Golden Globe nominations, including for Best Drama Feature.

All movies this weekend look to gross $80.5M, which is +13% over last weekend when The Boy and the Heron was the only wide release, but it’s -47% from a year ago when Avatar: The Way of Water debuted. This weekend is also -32% from the same frame in pre-Covid December 2019 which was when Jumanji: The Next Level led all movies before Christmas with $59.2M.

The chart as of Saturday:

1.) Wonka (WB) 4,203 theaters, Fri $14.4M, 3-day $37M-$38M/Wk 1

2.) Hunger Games: Songbirds & Snakes (LG) 3,291 (-374) theaters, Fri $1.7M (-37%), 3-day $6M (-35%), total $145.4M/Wk 5

3.) Boy and the Heron (GKIDs) 2,325 (+120) theaters, Fri $1.4M (-75%), 3-day $5M (-62%), Total $22.9M/Wk 2

4.) Godzilla Minus One (Toho) 2,622 (+82) theaters, Fri $1.34M (-41%), 3day $4.89M (-42%), Total $34.1M/Wk 3

5) Trolls Band Together (Uni/DWA) 3,157 (-294) theaters, Friday $900K (-34%) 3-day $4M (-34%) Total $88.7M/Wk 5

6) Wish (Dis) 3,100 (-310) theaters, Fri $730K (-38%) 3-day $3.2M (-39%), Total $54.3M/Wk 4

7) Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night (Fathom) 2059 theaters, Fri $872K 3-day $3M, Total $4.7M/Wk 1

8) Napoleon (Apple/Sony) 2,601 (-749) Fri $640K (-45%), 3-day $2.2M (-46%), Total $57M/Wk 4

9) Renaissance/Beyonce (AMC) 1,723 (-819) theaters Fri $553K (-66%) 3-day $1.9M (-65%) Total $30.7M/Wk 3

10) Poor Things (SEA) 82 (+73) theaters Fri $488K (+75%), 3-day $1.1M (+66%), Total $2.1M/Wk 2

UPDATED, Friday afternoon: Warner Bros’ Wonka is looking at a $12 million-$13 million Friday, including those $3.5M previews from last night, on its way to a $35M+ start at the domestic box office at 4,203 locations. That’s a respectable opening for this time of year when moviegoers are still sidelined by holiday activities, and it’s a solid start for a feature musical, currently ahead of the three-day total of 2008’s Mamma Mia! ($27.7M) and Hairspray ($27.8M).

In fact, after such musical missteps as In the Heights ($11.5M), West Side Story ($10.5M) and Dear Evan Hansen ($7.4M), Wonka is definite comeback for feature musicals.

Social Media analytics corp RelishMix reports a social media universe for the Timothée Chalamet movie across X, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram of 326.4 million, boosted by a dedicated TikTok channel plus 55% of engagement on YouTube videos. That SMU is higher than such movies as Mary Poppins Returns (229.4M), yet below Cruella (424.7M).

The rest of this frame’s top pics are as follows

2.) Hunger Games: Songbirds & Snakes (LG) 3,291 theaters, Fri $1.65M (-37%), 3-day $6M (-35%), total $145.4M/Wk 5

3.) Boy and the Heron (GKIDs) 2,325 theaters, Fri $1.2M (-79%), 3-day $4.7M (-64%), Total $22.8M/Wk 2

4.) Godzilla Minus One (Toho) 2,622 theaters, Fri $1.2M (-45%), 3day $4.4M (-48%), Total $33.7M/Wk 3

5) Trolls Band Together (Uni/DWA) 3,154 theaters, Friday $900K, 3-day $4M (-34%) Total $88.7M/Wk 5

PREVIOUSLY, Friday AM: Warner Bros.’ Wonka made $3.5 million in previews from 3,500 locations. The Timothée Chalamet feature musical expands to 4,203 theaters with an eye on $30M-$40M opening.

Interestingly enough comp wise, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opened in the same mid-December spot back in 2018, and notched a $3.5M Thursday preview before a three-day of $35M. That pic legged out to a 5x-plus multiple at the domestic box office with $190.2M.

Wonka is one of three big pics coming from Warners in which the Burbank studio is expected to own the top three spots at the domestic box office during Christmas week. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives next weekend with a $45M-$50M four-day outlook, and The Color Purple on December 25 with an opening-day projection of $8M.

Wonka is arguably the first Hollywood tentpole to get a fire-breathing, six-week in advance marketing campaign rollout. Other movies such as Lionsgate’s The Hunger Game: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, even though it had a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, only had about a week’s runway to trot out their cast at the last minute following the end of the actors strike in November. Disney’s The Marvels had two days with its cast before opening.

Wonka is 83% certified fresh with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Early audience exits on Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak are solid at 84% positive and 63% definite recommend with 5 stars from parents and kids under 12. Last night’s audience leaned 52% men, 48% women with 33% guys over 25, 30% women over 25, 22% women under 25, and 16% men under 25.

Following Chalamet’s Best Actor Oscar nomination for Call Me by Your Name in 2018, there’s been a mad push by Hollywood to make him a box office star. At $41M, Warner Bros./Legendary’s Dune remains his top opener stateside with $41M; that pic’s theatrical day-and-date debut with HBO Max crimping its full commercial potential. Several sources believe that Dune: Part Two during the first weekend of March 2024 is the tentpole that will finally fire up the year.

Elsewhere at the box office, Gkids’ and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron did $970K yesterday, -26% from Wednesday for a first week of $18M at 2,205 theaters. The Hayao Miyazaki directed animated film is expected to ease around -50% this weekend with around $6M+.

Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes at 3,665 theaters saw a fourth Thursday of $830K, -12% from Wednesday, for a fourth week of $13.1M and running total of $139.4M.

Toho’s Godzilla Minus One booked at 2,540 theaters saw a second Thursday of $750K, -22% from Wednesday, ending week 2 with $12.3M, and a running cume of $29.3M.

Fathom launched Christmas With the Chosen on Tuesday at 2,128 theaters earning $689K on opening day, $486K Wednesday and $560K Thursday for a running total of $1.7M.

AMC’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce came back for her third Thursday yesterday, after resting Monday through Wednesday, grossing $485K for a running cume of $29M.

