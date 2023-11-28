‘Wonka’ First Reactions: Timothée Chalamet Is ‘Magnetic’ in ‘Sweet’ and ‘Whimsical’ Chocolate Saga

Timothée Chalamet transformed into Willy Wonka for Paul King’s eponymously-titled prequel for the beloved character, but that doesn’t mean first reactions weren’t full of a few critics calling the film nuts.

Chalamet stars as a young entrepreneur setting out to build a chocolate empire in musical film “Wonka.” The film is set 25 years before the events of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with the feature being deemed a “companion” film to the 1971 original Roald Dahl adaptation. Actor Simon Farnaby wrote the script alongside director King, reuniting after “Paddington 2.” King previously teased that “Wonka” would harness the magic of the “golden age of MGM musicals” hailing from the 1940s and ’50s to tell the sweet tale.

More from IndieWire

Oscar-nominated star Chalamet did not have to audition for the musical after his viral high school raps circulated the Internet and led director King to cast the actor as Willy Wonka in the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” prequel. Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, and Rowan Atkinson also star alongside Chalamet.

Director King previously has gushed over Chalamet’s “voice of an angel” and compared his singing to Bing Crosby. “There’s quite a range, because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion and he can do it all,” King said of Chalamet. “I’m going to sound like a crazed fan.”

While the Warner Bros. movie doesn’t hit theaters until December 15, critics attended the premiere and quickly took to Twitter to share their audience reactions. The film has been praised for being a “sweet” installment in the franchise, drawing comparisons to “seeing a live Broadway show!” Chalamet has been deemed a clever and “magnetic” presence as the titular chocolatier, thanks to director King’s “whimsical” vision. The Oscar-nominated actor is also celebrated as “both a comedian and a performer” by singing and dancing in his musical debut.

Story continues

The consensus that “Wonka” was a pleasant “surprise” of a musical holiday “classic” surely adds to the excitement around the new Warner Bros. feature.

Check out more responses below.

I will simply say I find the positive WONKA buzz baffling. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is visually delightful. Shout out to Nathan Crowley, his world building is fantastical in every way. pic.twitter.com/JESCGvC4zS — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 28, 2023

I was not expecting #Wonka to be the most realistic movie about human trafficking opening in wide theatrical release this year. Not a criticism, but also not a joke. pic.twitter.com/j41WIdujzc — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 28, 2023

I surprisingly, mostly, enjoyed WONKA. Timothée Chalamet is a really gifted comedic actor, smartly leveraging his star persona for laughs. The staging is good and there’s lots of heart and whimsy. I did not however like the barrage of fat jokes. Poor form in a delightful film. pic.twitter.com/rtqrATudfc — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) November 28, 2023

Wonka good. Paul King king. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 28, 2023

timothée chalamet is genuinely so good here, delivering a fresh new interpretation of willy wonka that still honors what’s come before, and killing it as both a comedian and a performer. forget those trailers – this is a true movie star turn #wonka https://t.co/XxsDiWpxDz — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) November 28, 2023

#Wonka took me by surprise with how much I liked it. It's whimsical and taps into that sense of wonder we got from the original while doing its own thing. Timothée Chalamet channels the energy of Gene without doing an impression. Great family film for the holidays. #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/qJKHYwnPMH — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is far from perfect but director Paul King's whimsical charm is undeniable. The musical numbers hit, the visual imagination is delightful, & even Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa is a scene-stealer.



Timothée Chalamet is great even if his characterization is often questionable. pic.twitter.com/iml6JKgwg4 — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is SHOCKINGLY good 😍🍭🍫



Paul King delivers a movie along the lines of#Paddington for adults



turning Wonka into a male #MaryPoppins!



The movie manages to be its own thing

and is as fun as seeing a live Broadway show!



Definitely this year's big holiday movie! pic.twitter.com/ezj0MaLKgo — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a super charming delight powered by an exceptional & pitch-perfect performance from Timothée Chalamet. It can get quite silly and there’s a few plot points that are a tad on the thin side, but that couldn’t stop such an impossibly sweet film with a hefty & very… pic.twitter.com/1SLMmRPSGY — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 28, 2023

Timothée Chalamet is reason alone to see #WonkaMovie. He’s infinitely charming & a blast to watch.



The movie around him isn’t as good but it’s enjoyable. The story & tone fight against each other leaving it a bit muddled. And yet it's filled with joy & the songs are delightful. pic.twitter.com/s1zlqtzIgv — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 28, 2023

#wonka is an instant holiday classic & a truly magical time at the movies 🥰 paul king’s whimsical style works as well here as it did in paddington, every musical number enchants, & the entire ensemble takes turns stealing the show, led by an endlessly charming timothée chalamet. pic.twitter.com/O887KYp4CY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) November 28, 2023

#WonkaMovie is unabashedly silly, and a perfectly charming family film. Wonka’s world is brilliantly designed, capturing the wonder of his early years.



Embracing a quirky, heartwarming tone, Wonka is funny and sweet enough to overcome any minor bumps in the road. pic.twitter.com/WPCxA2r1A9 — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) November 28, 2023

#Wonka cements Timothee Chalamet as one of the greatest up and coming actors. He's magnetic, delightful & beautifully walks the line between naivete & cleverness. The film is filled with charm, joy & hope. It's a perfect holiday film. It definitely has the rewatchability factor😍 pic.twitter.com/lldKjVOphm — Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) November 28, 2023

#Wonka/ #WonkaMovie is a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy & poignancy, powered by pure imagination & bright, nimble musical numbers. Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory. His full committal is intoxicating. Hugh Grant in exceptional IDGAF mode. pic.twitter.com/vjKJqqY6ll — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 28, 2023

I think I’m allowed to talk about #Wonka now… and I hate to report that I think it absolutely rules. — matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) November 28, 2023

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.