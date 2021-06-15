Wondr Gaming announces appointment of Mr Peter Brauti, co-owner of NHL franchise Seattle Kraken as General Counsel and Strategic Advisor

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Peter Brauti, co-owner of NHL franchise the Seattle Kraken as General Counsel and Strategic Advisor.

"The addition of Mr Brauti as General Counsel and Strategic Advisor provides Wondr Gaming management with a lens into the world of professional sports team ownership and relationships with some of the top leagues in North America, while also providing us with one of the brightest legal minds in the country. This is a very strong strategic move for our business, and we are honoured to have Mr Brauti join our team. - Wondr Gaming Chairman & CEO, Jon Dwyer

"I believe the integration of conventional sports and esports is a trend that is now deeply embedded in the sports world, and joining Wondr Gaming as an investor, General Counsel and Strategic Advisor is a fascinating opportunity to help an incredible company be at the centre of one of the largest industries on the planet" - Peter Brauti

About Mr Peter Brauti

Peter Brauti is a former a federal Crown Attorney and is currently co-managing partner of Brauti Thorning LLP. Mr Brauti is a lecturer at the University of Toronto Law School and is the director of the Hockey Canada Foundation. Mr Brauti has a long history of successful business ventures in real estate development, hospitality, amongst other industries and is the co-owner of NHL franchise the Seattle Kraken.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange that builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its business model unites brands and the global gaming community through loyalty & rewards, its NFT platform MemeStation.com, augmented reality, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

