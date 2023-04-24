Wonderverse Brings Vtubers to Life at Major Events in 2023

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Wonderverse is pleased to announce its upcoming appearances at several major events, where they will bring Vtubers to life using their cutting-edge technology. Attendees and fans will be able to interact with these virtual characters using the Wonderverse app, which is available for both Android and IOS devices.

First, Wonderverse will be present at the Cybersakura event hosted by Series AI on April 29th. They will be showcasing three Vtubers, including Pipkin Pippa , AmanogawaShiina , and Liliana Vampaia . These virtual characters will also be available on the Wonderverse app for users to interact with as AI companions.

Next, Wonderverse will be attending the Anime Fest plus the sub-event of Comic Fiesta, where they will bring Liliana Vampaia to life. This event will take place April 29 - May 1, and updates will be provided on social media.

From April until June 16th, Wonderverse will be partnering with the Wonderverse program, a co-branding initiative that enables Vtubers to create AR content with ease. Some Vtubers with large followings have already signed agreements with Wonderverse, including Phase-Connect , MyholoTV , Kawa Entertainment , and PunkaLopi . Wonderverse will announce these virtual characters' appearances throughout mid-April to May, and they will also be available on the Wonderverse app for users to interact with as AI companions.

Finally, from June 16th to 18th, Wonderverse will host the Wonderverse Stage at Offkai Expo 2023 , where Vtubers will be on stage interacting with fans using Wonderverse technology. All Vtubers in the Wonderverse program will have a stage segment, and attendees at the expo and all online viewers of the live stream will be able to download the Wonderverse app, where they will be able to interact with these virtual characters as AI companions.

In addition to these events, Wonderverse is also collaborating with several department stores to bring AI companion kiosk machines into them, powered by Wonderverse. This exciting development will be announced in July and August. Furthermore, Wonderverse is in talks with many large Japanese anime companies to create new AI companions, which may be announced later in the year.

