Wonders Theatre reopens, bringing magic, comedy and hypnosis to Broadway at the Beach

The Charles Bach Wonders Theatre returns to Broadway at the Beach this Friday, June 4, after a two-year hiatus.

The theater now features three total shows, “Bach’s Wonders! A Magical Experience,” alongside “Catch This!” comedy variety show by Niels Dunker and Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour.

It’s the first time Bach has performed in Myrtle Beach in two years.

“It’s really great to finally get to perform again,” Bach said. “It’s been (since) 2019 that we were here previously, and then 2020 was awful. Nobody got to do any shows, so we can’t wait to get on stage.”

The Wonders Theatre is reopening for the summer and early fall inside a new venue, the former Oz nightclub across from Bar Louie and Dave & Buster’s. Bach’s show runs from June 4 through Halloween, while Dunker’s and Falcon’s shows will run from June 11 to Aug. 15.

Shows will run seven days a week, with each performer taking one day off while the other two fill in. Thursday through Sunday, all three performers will have a show.

“There’s plenty of chances to be entertained, plenty of chances to see all kinds of entertainment,” Bach said. “You could literally stay all day with us and see a bunch of shows.”

Bach and Falcon said the new venue will create a more intimate setting than their previous stage, a massive former movie theater.

For Falcon’s hypnosis show, which is adults-only, the venue is perfect. It allows both skeptics and fans of hypnosis to be a part of the experience.

“Everybody in the house gets an opportunity to be part of the show,” said Falcon. “That’s the fun of the hypnosis show. Some people come to the show, they’re not sure if it’s real. But when the person you came with volunteers and can tell you that it was real, that’s the deciding factor.”

The theater offers 209 seats that range in price from $22.50 to $26 depending on the show. Attendees can also purchase “VIP” package for $175-$250 in a special box that includes six seats directly across from the stage on the second floor and concession credits.

Masks will not be required for any of the shows, but the theater offers a variety of seating, including a spacious second-floor balcony, for those who still want to socially distance.

Other performers will use the venue after the summer concludes, including ABBA and Billy Joel tribute acts over a couple weekends in September, and The Voodoo Blues funk and jazz band later in the fall.





Wonders Theatre is located at 1320 Celebrity Circle, Unit 191, Myrtle Beach.