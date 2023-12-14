Wonderkid Kendry Paez to train with Chelsea ahead of 2025 transfer

Kendry Paez is tipped to be the next jewel to come of of Ecuadorian football - Getty Images/Rodrigo Buendia

Wonderkid Kendry Paez will train with Chelsea’s first team squad next week in the first of a series of settling-in visits to England planned by the Premier League club.

Chelsea signed 16-year-old Paez for £17.27 million during the summer from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, with the agreement the youngster will join on his 18th birthday.

Until then, Paez will visit England two or three times to start his integration process, designed at making the midfielder’s full-time move as smooth as possible.

Independiente have given the green light for Paez to spend time at Chelsea next week, when he will train with the first team, meet head coach Mauricio Pochettino and the squad, and talk to other staff members.

It has also emerged that Paez has already started learning English in preparation for his move and will speak with Chelsea’s coaching team about developing an off-field training programme to take back to Ecuador with him.

Paez is rated as one of the most exciting young talents in world football and in October, aged 16 years and 161 days, became the youngest-ever South American to score in a World Cup qualifier in Ecuador’s 2-1 win away to Bolivia.

While there are no doubts inside Chelsea over Paez’s talent, there is recognition that moving from Ecuador to England as a teenager will present challenges which is why the club have come up with an innovative way of trying to help his integration.

Paez, dubbed the new ‘jewel’ of Ecuador, is already the youngest appearance-maker and goalscorer in his country’s top flight, scoring on his debut aged just 15. He captained Ecuador to the final of the South American Under-17 Championship this year and holds the record for being the youngest ever to score at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

As well as training with Pochettino’s squad and speaking with players and staff, Paez could be in the Stamford Bridge stands for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Chelsea and Independiente will then find two or three more dates before Paez’s full-time move to make more visits to the Premier League club.

Chelsea’s British record signing Moises Caicedo, who is an Ecuador team-mate of Paez, also started his career at Independiente and the pair share the same agent, who also looks after striker Nicolas Jackson.