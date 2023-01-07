Wondering what's going on in the House vote for speaker? Here's an explanation

Jon Healey
·5 min read
Rep. Byron Donald and fellow Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, left photo, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy during voting for Speaker.
Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds of Florida, left photo, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) await the results of a vote for House speaker on Wednesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

After a week of negotiations with a handful of opponents, Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally appears poised to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Bakersfield Republican's unusually drawn-out and public fight to claim the gavel has raised questions among many Californians about the way the speaker is selected and why it took Republicans so long to settle on McCarthy. Some are simply wondering what the fuss is all about.

Here's a brief explanation of what the speaker does and why events played out as they did over the last several days.

Why would anyone want to be speaker?

This question is particularly apt, given that the Republicans' slim majority — currently 10 seats — will enable small factions in the caucus to wield enormous influence, similar to the power Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) exerted over the razor-thin Democratic majority in the Senate in 2021-22. That's bound to cause headaches for the guy holding the gavel.

Still, the job has its perks. Under House rules, the speaker oversees the chamber's business, deciding when to convene, assigning bills to committees and presiding over debates. But beyond the administrative side of the job, the speaker holds enormous power over the body's agenda. Perhaps most important is the speaker's control of the Rules Committee, which decides which bills come to the floor and what amendments can be offered.

The speaker also sets the tone for the House, as shown memorably when the combative Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) replaced the genial Tom Foley (D-Wash.) as speaker in 1995. Although the speaker is supposed to preside over the chamber in an even-handed way, that hasn't stopped the people filling the job from aggressively advancing their party's agenda — and raising enormous sums of money for candidates.

What does it take to become speaker?

The Constitution has little to say on this issue: Article 1, Section 5 simply states that "the House of Representatives shall chuse (sic) their Speaker and other Officers." There's no requirement that a speaker be a member of the House, though that's always been the case.

The House's practice is to elect a speaker as the first order of business in a new Congress, with the office going to whomever receives a majority of the votes cast on the House floor. With a current total of 434 House members, it takes 218 to win if they all cast a vote. The fewer members who are present and voting, the fewer votes it will take to rack up 50% plus one.

Because a majority is required, not a plurality, the speaker's gavel has always been won by a member of the party holding the majority of House seats. Representatives are allowed to cross party lines to vote for a speaker from the other party, but they rarely, if ever, do so.

Why has it taken so long to pick a speaker?

The short answer is that 21 Republicans withheld their support from McCarthy at first, making it hard for him to round up 218 votes. It took a lot of negotiating and a considerable number of concessions by McCarthy before many of the holdouts were persuaded to switch to his side.

Democrats could have cut the process short if 33 of their members had skipped the vote, lowering the number McCarthy would need to win to 201 — his initial level of support. They did not.

The longer answer is that McCarthy and his backers didn't go the usual route of nailing down enough support before the House convened, forcing a messy and public scramble.

In recent decades, there have always been a few members of the incoming House majority who wanted their caucus to change its leadership. But by the time the new Congress was ready to convene, the leader — whether it was Republicans John A. Boehner of Ohio or Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin, or Democrat Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco — had quelled enough opposition to win the gavel on the first ballot.

Before this year's first vote for speaker, five Republicans — Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana — declared that they would not support McCarthy. Given the GOP's slim margin, their five votes were enough to block anyone from winning if all 434 members voted.

Once the voting started, 16 more Republicans joined the anti-McCarthy faction. Most were new or junior members from the GOP's right flank whose biggest complaints were about the legislative process. In particular, they said that rank-and-file members had too little ability to influence bills, resulting in what they said was ruinous overspending and other policy failures.

To win them over, McCarthy reportedly pledged to give the conservative Freedom Caucus more seats on the Rules Committee; require the annual spending bills to come to the floor in more manageable sizes and with unlimited amendments; and allow a vote on term limits for House members, among other concessions.

He also agreed to let a single member compel the House to vote on whether to replace the speaker — a hair-trigger rule that had been a thorn in the side for Boehner and Ryan. (The House changed the rule when Pelosi became speaker in 2019, making it far more difficult to force a vote.) Under such a motion to vacate the chair, as few as five Republicans could oust McCarthy if they had the support of all 212 Democrats.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • What has Kevin McCarthy given up, and at what price?

    The would-be Speaker has offered guarantees to the rebels. But every concession comes with a cost.

  • Kevin McCarthy says he has votes to become US House Speaker

    Despite losing 13 votes, the Republican says he will prevail when lawmakers reconvene on Friday night.

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche gave Ontario bettors biggest returns in 2022

    TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon and the Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche gave Ontario sports bettors plenty of bang for their buck in 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, MacKinnon and the Avs made Ontario sports bettors the most money overall last year. The province's sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in last year's Stanley Cup final. After registering 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 65 regular-season games, MacKinnon

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at