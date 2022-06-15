How many 'Twilight' movies are there? The full list of' Twilight Saga' films in order of release.

It’s been a decade since the last "Twilight" film was released, and it’s fair if your memory might be rusty on the order of the movies. Maybe it’s time for a movie marathon, for the fans and the non-fans who finally want to dip their toes into the "Twilight" franchise.

Starring fresh-faced Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the "Twilight Saga" film series were based on the YA fantasy romance novels by Stephenie Meyer. The fictional world of "Twilight" largely revolves around sparkly vampires, mega-sized werewolves, one Bella Swan and an always-rainy Forks, Washington.

How many 'Twilight' movies are there?

Now, it’s called a saga for a reason. There are five "Twilight" movies, released between 2008 and 2012, all stemming from Meyer’s four novels in chronological order.

"Twilight" movies are no "Star Wars." Each movie’s storyline transitions into its sequel without much hassle. Following the novels, the films have been released in a chronological order so there’s no confusion there.

The fourth and last book in the "Twilight" novels, "Breaking Dawn," was made into a two-parter due to the sheer amount of action that takes place in the finale.

What are the 'Twilight' movies in order?

Released on November 21, 2008 -- "Twilight" Released on November 20, 2009 -- "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" Released on June 30, 2010 -- "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" Released on November 18, 2011 -- "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" Released on November 16, 2012 -- "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2"

Are Twilight movies available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the "Twilight" movies are not available on Netflix any longer. All the movies were available to stream on Netflix till January, 2022 but have since left the streaming site. The film franchise’s new streaming home became Peacock. All five films are available to watch on Peacock for premium subscribers as of June 2022.

