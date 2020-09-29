How to back up your iPhone

Backing up your iPhone will come in handy if you ever lose your phone or need to transfer contacts to a new device. Your iPhone probably contains hundreds of pictures of places you visited, the moments you shared, and adorable pet photos you captured.

Backups are also a good way to restore your phone if something happens to iOS, or you’re sick of dealing with a buggy beta. We recommend creating regular backups of your phone to avoid losing pictures, contacts, and any important files that you’ve downloaded.

Thankfully, backing up an iPhone is easy, and you can update your backup automatically. This guide shows you how to back up an iPhone using Finder, iTunes, and iCloud.

MacOS Catalina or newer: Use Finder

Apple did away with iTunes as we know it on MacOS Catalina. In its place is a new Music app with the iTunes logo. However, it’s not used for iPhone backups. Instead, Apple moved that functionality to Finder.

View photos MacOS Finder Trust iPhone More

Step 1: Plug your iPhone into your Mac running MacOS Catalina or newer. Note that on modern MacBooks, you’ll need a USB-C adapter or a USB-C-to-Lightning cable.

Step 2: Open Finder and select the iPhone listed on the left.

Step 3: Click the blue Trust button displayed on the right.

Step 4: On the iPhone, a Trust This Computer prompt appears. Tap Trust and enter the passcode to continue.

View photos MacOS Back Up iPhone Now More

Step 5: Back in Finder, click the Back Up Now button under the General tab.

A status bar along the bottom will show the backup progress. This may take some time, so go grab a snack during the wait. Take note that Finder also provides tools to encrypt the local backup (enabled by default), restore an iPhone from a backup, sync all media to the Mac, and so on.

MacOS Mojave and earlier, or Windows 10: Use iTunes

While Apple is phasing iTunes out, it still works on Macs running MacOS Mojave and earlier, and Windows 10 PCs. It can act as a great backup utility for your iPhone’s most important memories. The following instructions are based on iTunes for Windows 10.

View photos iTunes Select iPhone More

