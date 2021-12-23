'Wonderful' Mother Dies After Fire Breaks Out at Florida Gas Station, Good Samaritan Helps 2 Kids Escape

Shoi Caballes

GoFundMe Shoi Caballes and family

Days before Christmas, a woman was killed after a fire broke out at a Florida gas station.



On Wednesday just after 2 p.m. local time, authorities "responded to a structure fire incident" that had been reported at a nearby gas station, according to a statement by East Lake Fire Rescue.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found a gas pump and a vehicle engulfed in flames. The firefighters immediately extinguished the fire," they wrote. "Our hearts are heavy as we share that one adult did not survive this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims family."

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fire broke out after a 66-year-old woman backed into a gas pump at the station, reported local ABC affiliate WFTS. Afterwards, the gas pump overturned, pinning the victim between the gas pump and her vehicle.

The names of the driver and victim have not yet been released. The incident is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

After the fire broke out, a good Samaritan helped pull two of the victim's children, who were in the car at the time, out of the vehicle, authorities said, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol told NBC affiliate WESH that the two children — a boy, 11, and a girl, 14 — initially tried to save their mother after the fire broke out.

Per Gaskins, the good Samaritan did not know the children's mother was inside the car until it was too late to save her.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson told the outlet that authorities do not believe the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the incident, so charges will not be filed.

Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the woman's "amazing and beautiful" family.

"Anyone in the East Lake and surrounding areas who has met or knows this family through sports, church or any avenue would all say how amazingly special they truly are," wrote organizer Zack Roper.

"This fundraiser is being set up because tragedy has struck the Caballes family. They have lost the wonderful mother of 5 amazing kids ranging from college to elementary school," Roper continued. "The family and everyone who knows the Caballes family is devastated by this. Please consider donating to the family in this incredibly difficult time."

The GoFindMe has raised close to $40,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

In a statement shared on social media, her son Seth shared a statement on his personal social media account.

"For everyone reaching out, my family and I thank you for your kind words and loving messages," Seth wrote, noting that a prayer service would be held for his mother Thursday night at St Ignatius Church in Tarpon Springs.