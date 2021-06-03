THE WONDER YEARS, THE BIG LEAP, and THE CLEANING LADY Lead New CTV Series for 2021/22 Season

– Along with THE WONDER YEARS, CTV secures the other must-see series from OSCAR®-nominee Lee Daniels, OUR KIND OF PEOPLE –

– CTV also lands smart comedies PIVOTING and MAGGIE –

– Specialty acquisitions include STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, STAR TREK: PRODIGY, and CHAPELWAITE for CTV Sci-Fi Channel; an exclusive Jamie Oliver special for CTV Life Channel; and LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION for CTV Drama Channel –

– CTV set to announce Fall 2021 primetime schedule on June 10 –

– Content available on CTV.ca and the CTV App –

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - In advance of the #BellMediaUpfront on June 10, CTV today announced an exciting line-up of new series landed for CTV and its suite of Specialty Channels as part of the 2021/22 schedule. Securing the most talked-about shows at this year's virtual screenings, CTV's marquee new series include reimagined cross-generational hit THE WONDER YEARS from OSCAR®-nominee Lee Daniels ; the emotionally-driven drama THE BIG LEAP, starring Scott Foley and Teri Polo about human connection and second chances, set against the backdrop of a reality dance competition; and THE CLEANING LADY, a gripping drama about a whip-smart doctor who becomes a cleaning lady for the mob.

Also bolstering CTV's upcoming fall line-up is new drama series QUEENS, starring music icons Brandy and Eve as members of a reunited 90s pop group. The enticing, soapy drama OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, which is also from Lee Daniels of THE WONDER YEARS, is based on the critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class.

For mid-season, CTV confirmed PIVOTING, a new comedy starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q, about three women taking stock of their lives following the death of their best friend; and MAGGIE, starring Rebecca Rittenhouse as the titular character, a romantic comedy about a psychic who gets a glimpse of her own future – forcing her to live in the present.

CTV's suite of Specialty Channels also seized some of the most sought-after programs.

CTV Sci-Fi Channel expands its STAR TREK offering, which already includes STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (returning Aug. 12), its top-ranking series this year STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, and the most-watched entertainment specialty program ever, STAR TREK: PICARD, with the pick up of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, and animated series, STAR TREK: PRODIGY. Also coming to CTV Sci-Fi is the horror drama CHAPELWAITE, based on renowned author Stephen King's short story, Jerusalem's Lot, and starring OSCAR®-winner Adrien Brody and Canada's own Emily Hampshire. CTV Drama Channel adds crime drama LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION, debuting July 15 with Season 1B premiering in the fall. CTV Life Channel lands an exclusive one-hour special from iconic chef Jamie Oliver, made specifically for a Canadian audience and featuring delicious new recipes to bring friends and family together.

Story continues

Click here for a full press release.

SOURCE CTV

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/03/c0725.html