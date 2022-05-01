Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot teases her first villain role in Snow White remake

Gal Gadot is best known for playing the heroic Wonder Woman, as well as helping out the main Fast & Furious protagonists as Gisele (RIP), but now she's ready for something different.

The actress is starring in Disney's Snow White live-action remake as the Evil Queen, and while her character in Death on the Nile was a bit of a man-thief, this is her first proper villain role.

"I love it! It's fun, I get to do something different," she told Forbes in a lengthy interview that's mostly about about her mac and cheese brand (yes, really).

"I get to sing and I get to dance and I get to play the villain, which is something that I've never done before.

"I really enjoy working with all people involved, with Marc Webb [directing] and Marc Platt producing and Disney, of course, [actress] Rachel Zegler. It's just a great experience and I really, really enjoy it and the Evil Queen is very evil, so it's going to be interesting."

The remake has come under some criticism from Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who stated that the film was "progressive in one way" due to the casting of a Latina actress, but "still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together...".

Disney have released a statement in response, explaining: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community".

We don't know what approach Disney are taking at the current time, but either way, it's definitely raised the question of whether older films with problematic elements actually should be remade or not.

