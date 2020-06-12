‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Jumps To October Following ‘Tenet’ Summer Shift

Click here to read the full article.

Wonder Woman 1984 is flying from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2 this year.

Pic’s star Gal Gadot will be making the news official on Twitter soon. All of this comes in the immediate wake of Warner Bros. shifting Christopher Nolan’s Tenet from July 17 to July 31. Tenet is anticipated to be the big event movie for exhibition as they come out of the COVID-19 shutdown. Warner Bros. is going with the 10th anniversary release of Nolan’s Inception instead on July 17.

Warner Bros. made golden the first weekend in October last year with the biggest opening ever for the month with DC’s The Joker which debuted to $96.2M.

With Wonder Woman 1984 providing more breathing room in the summer theatrical release schedule now, it will be interesting to see if Disney’s Mulan moves off its July 24 date.

Wonder Woman 1984 is apt to stir up more release date changes. Paramount has their Tom Clancy feature Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan on that date. Universal also has the Amblin Tom Hanks sci-fi movie Bios.

Patty Jenkins returns to direct the sequel. The first 2017 movie reps the highest ever for a female-directed movie, grossing $822M worldwide.

