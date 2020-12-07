Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions: 'Ambitious', 'epic' and 'a beacon of hope'
The first reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 are in, and it sounds like Patty Jenkins' sequel was worth the wait.
The movie has been screened to critics, following a significant delay caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.
And so far – despite some reservations about the movie's not insubstantial 151 minute run-time – the reactions are roundly celebratory.
It finds Gal Gadot's Diana Prince tussling with Pedro Pascal's media mogul Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig's former friend turned adversary Barbara Ann Minerva, aka Cheetah.
Set during the Cold War, Diana is also – somehow – reunited with Chris Pine's World War One hero Steve Trevor.
Though reviews remain embargoed, many of those who have seen it have taken to Twitter, Slashfilm's Hoai-Tran Bui calling it 'a magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year'.
WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year
— Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020
Nerdist's Amy Ratcliffe added that it's 'a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart'.
I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and... honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84
— Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020
And while some, including Collider's Perri Nemiroff, may have preferred the first movie, it still sounds like a hit.
I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xG4JS0NVbv
— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 5, 2020
MTV’s Josh Horowitz compared it to the legendary movies of the director Richard Donner, who helmed Superman and movies like Lethal Weapon and The Goonies.
The highest compliment I can pay #WW84 is that it at times felt like a lost film from the Richard Donner era of superhero films. Plenty to love in this one. I have some exciting stuff cooking with the cast and @PattyJenks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/aB9H7EA8XH
— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 5, 2020
Plenty of others have weighed in too.
I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020
Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx
— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020
Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of #WonderWoman1984 for me.
Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain.
Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/hBIUDkXCFN
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020
Originally slated for release in June, 2020, the movie was shunted to August, and then finally 16 December in some worldwide markets (including the UK) and 25 December in the US, where it'll debut on HBO Max and in cinemas on the same day.
