Alex Lozowski-led Saracens derail Bristol rollercoaster with thrilling 15-point comeback

Alex Lozowski kicks the late penalty to secure victory for Saracens, - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

Just when you start to believe that this Bristol rollercoaster has reached its zenith, the Bears scale new dramatic heights.

Admittedly, on this occasion, a last-minute penalty from the sublime Alex Lozowski meant that Bristol finished the match with two points on the table instead of five – and were leap-frogged by Saracens in the process – but no one inside Ashton Gate could ever say that this is a rollercoaster from which they wish to alight.

Just like Bristol’s home loss to Gloucester last month, this nine-try thriller had it all: try-of-the-season contenders, end-to-end attack, a 15-point comeback, and the most dramatic finale, sealed by Lozowski, the England centre hoping for a first cap since 2018. Lozowski kicked all of his seven shots at goal and, alongside two-try-scorer Elliot Daly, starred in this bonus-point victory in front of England head coach Steve Borthwick.

“I’ve been at the club a long time and I cannot remember a win like that one,” said Mark McCall, Saracens director of rugby. “Somehow, there was this fighting spirit among the group to find a way. We had a lot to contend with this week with injuries, illness – Elliot Daly and Jamie George had it but still played. It was an amazing, backs-to-the-wall victory.

“Their [Bristol’s] attack is superb and unique in world rugby. We knew it was coming and they scored from two restarts – we’ve practised that all week, they still did it, and caused us problems. It’s a phenomenal way of playing and it must be a joy for them.”

Elliot Daly dives in to score Saracens’ fourth try in a pulsating match at Ashton Gate - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

For the neutral, this match was sheer, unadulterated bliss; as entertaining and joyous a game that we are likely to see all season. Bristol are crazy, chaotic and, when they get it right, consummate, and none embody the Bears’ spirit like Gabriel Ibitoye, their one-man circus.

In many ways, the wing was a microcosm of Bristol. Lethal with the ball in hand, but Ibitoye was yellow-carded in the first half, threw a daft interception, and conceded an even dafter penalty in the final minute to set up Lozowski’s heroics.

For Bristol, Gabriel Oghre, Fitz Harding – the captain and hat-trick hero in defeat – and Joe Batley all had games to remember. Harry Randall continues to look sharp, too, in a team that was shorn of some front-line players.

“I’m proud of the effort and the way we’re playing but we blew a lot of opportunities,” said Pat Lam, Bristol director of rugby. “Well done to Saracens. We put a lot of teams under stress but we got a few things wrong. If we had got them right then it would probably have been another line break and score.”

Second-half fireworks

Just after half-time, Bristol had the luxury of a 15-point lead. Both Harding and Saracens’ flanker Toby Knight had earlier driven over from close range before the fireworks began. Benjamin Elizalde stepped Daly in a phone box to allow Randall to scamper over for Bristol’s third,

😱 Oh my Bristol Bears!!



👏 The passage of play that had it all! Coast to coast, out-the-back passes and the captains hat-trick! #BRIvSAR | #GallagherPrem | @BristolBears pic.twitter.com/qtWgQURtx1 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) October 19, 2024

But the best was still to come. Rotimi Segun weaved inside and outside of opposite number Toby Fricker, racing away to score in the corner, with the Bears’ defence looking a little sheepish.

Bristol could have made more of Alex Goode’s sin-binning, for a deliberate knock-on in the build-up to Fricker’s score just after half-time, and Saracens made them pay.

But Daly’s response was instantaneous, fending Jack Bates to score his first. The two kickers traded penalties before Brandon Jackson broke down the right, feeding Daly inside to set up a one-point game.

With Bristol continuing to cause Saracens problems, the visitors were clinging on defensively. But the Bears never put them away and in a riveting finale Lozowski made them pay.