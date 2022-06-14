Wonder Sciences Launches Wondermed, an At-Home, Ketamine-Assisted, Self-Healing Treatment for Anxiety & Mental Health Disorders

Wonder Sciences
·4 min read
Image
Image

Offering the most accessible ketamine solution on the market, the holistic telehealth protocol is now available to eligible patients in CA, NY, FL and TX following initial $4.6 million raised in seed funding.

The Wondermed Box

The Wondermed Box
The Wondermed Box

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anxiety disorders remain the most common mental illness in the United States; however, less than 37 percent of those suffering receive treatment. In an effort to combat these alarming statistics, Wonder Sciences, a life sciences company focused on improving mental health with psychedelic medicine, today announced the launch of its first product, Wondermed. Leveraging a holistic approach that integrates psychiatry and psychology, Wondermed offers a low-dose, self-administered ketamine lozenge and comprehensive protocol that empowers individuals to embark on a safe, self-healing journey from the comforts of home.

"While the medical community has largely agreed that ketamine is a successful treatment option for those struggling with anxiety and mental health issues, available treatments to-date have been limited and often require a large investment of time and financial resources," said Ryan Magnussen, founder and CEO of Wonder Sciences. "Wondermed is the most accessible ketamine-assisted protocol available. We're honored to play a role in impacting countless lives by helping people unlock their self-healing potential with a safe, scientifically-proven protocol."

Recent clinical studies prove ketamine's efficacy as a fast-acting therapeutic treatment option for anxiety and depression, especially compared to traditional treatment methods like SSRIs and antidepressants. This is largely because of ketamine's ability to enhance neuroplasticity, which makes the brain more adaptable, flexible and open to change. By stimulating the growth of new neural pathways, ketamine disrupts thought loops that may contribute to anxiety with minimal side effects in comparison to traditional anti-anxiety pharmaceuticals, according to the National Institutes of Health.

After completing the eligibility survey and meeting with a clinician via Wondermed's telehealth platform, eligible patients will receive a personalized self-healing protocol. While each protocol is unique, all patients will be encouraged to embark on a weekly, hour-long ketamine-assisted session to enhance the brain's chemistry for optimal, long-term success. Wondermed's protocol encourages the practice of allyship and provides resources for patients to bring a loved one into their journey or schedule remote check-ins with the Wondermed medical team. Patients who have an established relationship with a mental health provider can integrate that relationship into their Wondermed journey. The company is also developing a database of partner mental health professionals and plans to provide recommendations to its patients in the near future.

"The Wondermed protocol is centered on two tenants: effective integration and allyship," said Dr. Abe Malkin, M.D., medical director of Wondermed. "Patients who've embarked on the Wondermed protocol report a dramatic increase in their mental health, with 92 percent reporting a decrease in their anxiety in the days following their first session. Our protocol is fast-acting and empowers patients to be self-healers with support from trusted allies. We believe this is a large factor in our success rate."

Wondermed is currently accepting patients in California, New York, Florida and Texas, and will be expanding into Illinois, Arizona and Connecticut later this quarter, with plans to be available in 19 states by the end of year.

Its launch and rapid expansion is fostered by the $4.6 million that Wonder Sciences has raised to date, from global leaders and investors in mental health, including Aubrey Marcus, founder of Onnit, NYT Bestselling author and AMP Podcast host; James Foster, CEO and chairman of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Aaron Stone and Randall Mays, SDG Impact Fund, Phyto Partners, Tejo Ventures and Ambria Capital. Amid its active seed round - the highest on-record for an at-home ketamine provider - Wonder Sciences continues to expand investment opportunities as it works towards closing its $7 million round.

Wondermed is available at an introductory rate of $249 per month, which includes telemedicine care with a Wondermed clinician to craft a customized program, optional check-in calls and direct support with the Wondermate team, lozenges for four self-led ketamine healing sessions, a personalized dashboard with integration resources, musicologist produced soundscapes to enhance healing sessions, journaling prompts and a complimentary Breathwrk subscription for guided meditations.

To learn more about Wondermed, watch testimonials and see if its breakthrough anxiety treatment is right for you, follow @wondermedhealth on social media and visit wondermed.com to fill out the new patient survey.

PRESS CONTACT: taylor@madeyoufeel.com


###


About Wonder Sciences

A pioneer at the intersection of psychedelic medicine and science, Wonder Sciences aspires to raise the frequency of the collective consciousness by revolutionizing the mental health industry through the combination of psychedelic medicine, innovative therapeutic modalities, scientific research and cutting-edge neuroscience. To learn more, visit wondersciences.com.


About Wondermed 

Wonder Sciences first protocol, Wondermed empowers people to control their anxiety, without a daily pill. The Wondermed treatment is a comprehensive approach to anxiety, integrating the neurological benefits of ketamine supported by patient-led holistic protocols. Patients heal from home, with clinical telehealth support to ensure safe & effective integration and a sustained, positive impact on your mental health. The results? 92 percent of Wondermed patients report an improvement in their anxiety symptoms within 24-hours of the first session. Wondermed is now accepting new patients on Wondermed.com.

Related Images






Image 1: The Wondermed Box



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Racial bias concerns surface ahead of Meck property reevaluation + Fire erupts on a Lake Norman island

    Hey folks! KJ here. Michael Jordan is arguably the best basketball player of all time, a really great baseball player, and maybe a pretty good fisherman? Being an angler isn’t his primary profession these days, but the Charlotte Hornets owner reeled in a 24-pound dolphinfish this weekend off the North Carolina coast.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Lions sign receiver Keon Hatcher to contract extension through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed wide receiver Keon Hatcher to a contract extension through the 2023 season. The 27-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma had 17 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns over seven games as a rookie last season. He had a TD on his first CFL reception in a Week 4 victory over Ottawa. Hatcher had four receptions for 55 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, in the Lions' season-opening 59-15 win over Edmonton on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.