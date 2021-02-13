‘Wonder Girl’ TV Series Not Going Forward At The CW
Wonder Girl will not fly at The CW.
The CW is not moving forward with the project, which comes from Queen of the South executive producer/co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez and Berlanti Productions.
Rodriguez revealed the news on social media (below).
The drama, based on DC characters created by Joëlle Jones, centered on Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, learns that she is Wonder Girl. With her newfound power must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.
It comes after the youth-skewing network handed pilot orders to Ava DuVernay’s Naomi, a live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls and a a millennial nun dramedy exec produced by Jennie Snyder Urman.
So some sad news. For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW. I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could’ve shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me.
— Dailyn "La Jefa" Rodriguez (@dailynrod) February 12, 2021
