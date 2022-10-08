The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival movie review: Florence Pugh is a miracle in this tense tale

Charlotte O'Sullivan
·3 min read
The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival movie review: Florence Pugh is a miracle in this tense tale

Florence Pugh’s acting is the miracle we take for granted. So it will be no surprise that the 26 year-old Brit dominates this adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s subversive gothic novel with a sensual, spry and increasingly wrenching performance.

That - along with typically atmospheric cinematography from The Power of the Dog’s Ari Wegner, a shiver-inducing score from Matthew Herbert and the bold decisions made by Chilean director Sebastian Lelio - more than makes up for any flaws in the screenplay.

The Wonder is bound to be controversial and definitely takes a turn for the torrid in the second half; but have faith in Lelio’s team.

Like Room, Lenny Abrahamson’s Oscar-nominated take on Donoghue’s most famous book, this at once chilling and claustrophobic project touches on transgressive sex and shows a mother and child trapped in a life-threatening situation. This time, though, the mother may be part of the problem and the kid is more than happy to die.

It’s 1862 and Pugh is Yorkshire nurse Libby Wright, sent to a remote pocket of Ireland to watch (some would say spy on) a pious, 11-year-old Catholic girl, Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy). The latter hasn’t had a bite to eat in four months, yet remains perky.

Some in the village, along with a reporter William (Tom Burke) from The Irish Times, feel skulduggery on the part of Anna’s family could explain this “miracle”. What will happen to Anna when she’s kept at arm’s length from her proud and doting mama (the astounding Elaine Cassidy, Kíla’s real-life mum)?

Florence Pugh as Lib Wright, Kila Lord Cassidy as Anna O’Donnell (AIDAN MONAGHAN/NETFLIX)
Florence Pugh as Lib Wright, Kila Lord Cassidy as Anna O’Donnell (AIDAN MONAGHAN/NETFLIX)

Pugh has always had fabulous chemistry with younger co-stars. Remember the sunny scene in Lady Macbeth, where Pugh’s ruthless and traumatised bride suddenly becomes tender and jokey with a little boy called Teddy? (she later orders her boyfriend to smother Teddy but, hey, we believe in the sweetness while it lasts).

In Don’t Worry Darling, too, it was obvious why her character was such a hug-magnet for two friendly tots. Pugh is an expert at playing wary protagonists who unfurl in the presence of children.

Kíla Cassidy basks in all that attention, but brings her own bubbly and off-kilter energy to the table. The pair’s scenes, even the most harrowing ones (I gasped out loud when Lib finds something horrible in Anna’s mouth), are a delight.

In fact, there’s not a single duff turn, here. Niamh Algar is magnetic as Kitty, the O’Donnell’s chippy and observant servant, who grew up with William and resents the fact that he now sees her as an irrational, benighted fool.

So it’s a shame about what happens next, which dissipates much of the Turn of the Screw-style tension that all concerned have helped create. Nor are matters helped by a crass plot-thread concerning Lib’s opium habit (an addiction that’s cured overnight). None of that’s in the book. Donoghue, who co-wrote the script with Lelio and Lady Macbeth’s Alice Birch, has over-egged her own pudding.

Thankfully, Lelio gets things back on track with a denoument that makes fine use of Algar’s potent voice and requires audiences to question their own blind spots. If your take-away from The Wonder is that Lib is “right” and Irish Catholics are “wrong”, you’ve missed the point entirely and need to watch Lelio’s best film since 2013’s Gloria all over again.

103mins

The Wonder screens at the BFI London Film Festival tonight, Saturday October 8 and Sunday October; it is in selected cinemas from November 2 and on Netflix from November 16

Latest Stories

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • University, college curling lags in Canadian curling scene

    CALGARY — In the aftermath of missing the playoffs in February's Winter Olympics, Jennifer Jones and her teammates discussed why other countries have become so strong in international curling. The conversation planted an idea in the head of Jones' second Jocelyn Peterman. She was still in Beijing when she messaged her curling club's director about establishing varsity curling teams for the University of Calgary. A U of C alumnus, Peterman looked north for her reasoning. The University of Alberta

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.