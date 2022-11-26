Who has won the World Cup? Full list of winners, from Uruguay to France

Sports Staff
·5 min read

Full list of World Cup winners:

URUGUAY 1930 - URUGUAY

Uruguay won the inaugural FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina 4-2 in the final in Montevideo.

The first tournament included 13 teams, with only four from Europe. The trip to South America was challenging for many European players because they feared losing their jobs after being absent for a long time.

ITALY 1934 - ITALY

Hosts Italy defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 in Rome in a tournament consisting of a Round of 16.

Reigning World Cup holders Uruguay declined to participate as a protest to the refusal of several European countries to travel to South America for the previous World Cup.

At the same time, Egypt became the first African country to participate.

FRANCE 1938 - ITALY

Italy took their second trophy, beating Hungary 4-2 in the final.

Dutch East Indies, present-day Indonesia, became the first Asian team to participate in the World Cup.

BRAZIL 1950 - URUGUAY

The first World Cup after World War Two, where England made their debut. Uruguay took their second victory after a 2-1 win against host nation Brazil in a game that later became known as "Maracanaco".

With 173,850 spectators, the game is still the highest-attended game ever played.

SWITZERLAND 1954 - GERMANY

West Germany took their first title after a 3-2 win in the final against Hungary.

SWEDEN 1958 - BRAZIL

The only tournament in a Nordic country saw the debut of a 17-year-old Brazilian player named Pele, who scored six goals and helped his team to beat Sweden 5-2 in the final.

France's Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in the tournament, still a record.

CHILE 1962 - BRAZIL

Brazil defended their title in a 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia in the final in Santiago.

ENGLAND 1966 - ENGLAND

The only victory in the World Cup for England, as they secured a 4-2 extra time win over West Germany in the final.

North Korea and Portugal debuted in this World Cup, with the Portuguese striker Eusebio becoming the tournament's top scorer.

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen (PA)
England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen (PA)

MEXICO 1970 - BRAZIL

Brazil took their third title in Pele's last World Cup after winning 4-1 against Italy at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The tournament passed without a single player being sent off. It was the first time substitutes were allowed, and yellow and red cards were introduced. It was also the first World Cup broadcast in colour and the first with an officially sponsored match ball.

WEST GERMANY 1974 - GERMANY

The host nation took their second World Cup title after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the final.

A new trophy was introduced for the tournament after Brazil had won the Jules Rimet Trophy permanently due to three victories.

ARGENTINA 1978 - ARGENTINA

The host nation once again lifted the trophy as Argentina won 3-1 against the Netherlands at Estadio Monumental.

Tunisia's 3-1 win over Mexico was the first time an African team won a match in the tournament's history.

SPAIN 1982 - ITALY

Italy became world champions for the third time in Spain with a 3-1 victory over West Germany.

The tournament marked the first time a penalty shoot-out was used.

MEXICO 1986 - ARGENTINA

Mexico hosted the World Cup for the second time, with Argentina's Diego Maradona dominating the tournament and securing his home nation a second trophy after beating West Germany 3-2.

However, the quarter-final against England might be best remembered as it included the famous "Hand of God" goal and the solo raid from Maradona that later was dubbed the Goal of the Century.

The infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal that helped Argentina beat England
The infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal that helped Argentina beat England

ITALY 1990 - GERMANY

West Germany won the tournament for the third time as they beat Argentina 1-0 in Rome.

Roger Milla and Cameroon became famous as they beat Argentina at San Siro in the group stage and went on to the quarter-finals as the first African team ever.

UNITED STATES 1994 - BRAZIL

The first tournament held in the United States was marked by several high-profile teams and players.

Romario and Bebeto guided Brazil to the final, where Italy and Roberto Baggio waited.

After a lacklustre game, it became the World Cup final's first penalty kick contest, with Brazil claiming their fourth trophy after Baggio missed.

FRANCE 1998 - FRANCE

It was the first World Cup with 32 teams competing. The host nation, led by Didier Deschamps, won 3-0 over Brazil in the final.

SOUTH KOREA/JAPAN 2002 - BRAZIL

The first World Cup co-hosted by two nations and the first to be held in Asia. Ronaldo could finally crown his career as Brazil took its fifth World Cup home after beating Germany 2-0 in Yokohama.

GERMANY 2006 - ITALY

Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties in Berlin after 1-1 in normal time, in a game forever known for Zinedine Zidane's head-butt on Marco Materazzi and subsequent red card.

Another game that went into history was the round of 16 match between Portugal and the Netherlands.

Nicknamed "the battle of Nuremberg", the game saw four red cards and 16 yellow cards, setting a record for cards shown at any Fifa-administered international tournament. Portugal won 1-0.

SOUTH AFRICA 2010 - SPAIN

The tournament was held in Africa for the first time, with Spain claiming their first World Cup trophy after beating Netherlands 1-0 in the final after extra time.

BRAZIL 2014 - GERMANY

Germany won their fourth title after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final, with Mario Gotze scoring the crucial goal.

RUSSIA 2018 - FRANCE

France won their second title, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final, making coach Didier Deschamps the second man to win the World Cup as both a captain and a manager (after Franz Beckenbauer), as he led the team to victory in 1998.

Latest Stories

  • England vs USA player ratings as Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka struggle on poor night

    <strong>England 0-0 USA: </strong>The Three Lions were held in a disappointing display

  • Ukraine news – live: Russian attacks risked nuclear ‘catastrophe’, says energy chief

    Zelensky has ‘every opportunity to resolve situation’

  • Kate Middleton has worn this jewelry brand since 2017 — and it's on sale for Black Friday

    One of Kate Middleton's favourite jewelry brands, Monica Vinader, is on sale for Black Friday — but stock is running out!

  • Cher Says She and Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards 'Love Each Other' and Kiss 'Like Teenagers'

    "He came after me," Cher revealed of how she and her new boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior, came to be a couple

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w