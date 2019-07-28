Who won the Tour de France 2019? Final standings, results, stage winners

The 2019 Tour de France reached its long-awaited conclusion with Egan Bernal claiming his first-ever title.

One of cycling's most grueling races reaches its conclusion when Egan Bernal of Colombia crosses the finish line of the Tour de France in Paris after the 23-day event that began in Brussels.

Bernal, who will become the first Colombian to win the Tour, has the title locked down entering the largely ceremonial final stage of the race. Bernal first took hold of the yellow jersey after a weather-shortened Stage 19 on Friday saw Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe relinquish the coveted jersey after holding it for the majority of the race.

MORE: Tour de France 2019: What the colored jerseys mean

Last year's champion and Bernal's Team Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas will likely not provide any real competition to his teammate as Thomas' second-place spot on the podium is all but guaranteed.

This year's Tour de France has been one of the closest in recent memory and has been lead by Alaphilippe or Bernal for nearly the entire duration, two cyclists who have never won the yellow jersey before. At the age of 22, Bernal is also the youngest rider in the race.

Who won the Tour de France in 2019?

Egan Bernal won the 106th edition of the Tour de France. He is the first cyclist from Colombia to win the race and was the youngest rider in this year's race at just 22 years old. Last year's winner Geraint Thomas finished second — one minute and 11 seconds behind Bernal.

Final standings for the 2019 Tour de France

1. Egan Bernal (Colombia) — 82 hours, 57 minutes, 00 seconds

2. Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) — +00.01.11

3. Steven Kruijswijk (New Zealand) — +00.01.31

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Germany) — +00.01.56

5. Julian Alaphilippe (France) — +00.03.45

You can find a full list of classifications here.

Tour de France winners, results by stage

10 July 15 218km (135 mi.) Saint-Flour to Albi (flat) Wout van Aert

Over a span of a little more than three weeks, riders endured a grueling course that includes seven mountain stages with five summit finishes, five hilly stages, seven flat stages and an individual and team time trial. Here are the winners of each stage throughout the race.

#

Date

Length

Stage

Winner

1

July 6

192km (119 mi.)

Brussels to Brussels (flat)

Mike Teunissen

2

July 7

27km (16.7 mi.)

Brussels-Palais Royal to Brussels-Atomium (team time trial)

Jumbo-Visma

3

July 8

214km (133 mi.)

Binche to Epernay (hilly)

Julian Alaphilippe

4

July 9

215km (133 mi.)

Reims to Nancy (flat)

Elia Viviani

5

July 10

169km (105 mi.)

Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar (hilly)

Peter Sagan

6

July 11

157km (97.5 mi.)

Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles (mountain)

Dylan Teuns

7

July 12

230km (142 mi.)

Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone (flat)

Dylan Groenewegen

8

July 13

199km (123 mi.)

Macon to Saint-Etienne (hilly)

Thomas De Gendt

9

July 14

170km (105 mi.)

Saint-Etienne to Brioude (hilly)

Daryl Impey

10

July 15

218km (135 mi.)

Saint-Flour to Albi (flat)

Wout van Aert

Rest day

July 16

11

July 17

167km (104 mi.)

Albi to Toulouse (flat)

Caleb Ewan

12

July 18

202km (125.5 mi.)

Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre (mountain)

Simon Yates

13

July 19

27km (16.7 mi.)

Pau to Pau (individual time trial)

Julian Alaphilippe

14

July 20

117km (72.5 mi.)

Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet (mountain)

Thibaut Pinot

15

July 21

185km (115 mi.)

Limoux to Foix (mountain)

Simon Yates

Rest day

July 22

16

July 23

177km (110 mi.)

Nimes to Nimes (flat)

Caleb Ewan

17

July 24

206km (128 mi.)

Pont du Gard to Gap (hilly)

Matteo Trentin

18

July 25

207km (128.5 mi.)

Embrun to Valloire (mountain)

Nairo Quintana

19

July 26

123km (76 mi.)

Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes (mountain)

Egan Bernal

20

July 27

131km (81 mi.)

Albertville to Val Thorens (mountain)

Vincenzo Nibali

21

July 28

127km (79 mi.)

Rambouillet to Paris (flat)

Caleb Ewan

