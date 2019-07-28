Who won the Tour de France 2019? Final standings, results, stage winners
One of cycling's most grueling races reaches its conclusion when Egan Bernal of Colombia crosses the finish line of the Tour de France in Paris after the 23-day event that began in Brussels.
Bernal, who will become the first Colombian to win the Tour, has the title locked down entering the largely ceremonial final stage of the race. Bernal first took hold of the yellow jersey after a weather-shortened Stage 19 on Friday saw Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe relinquish the coveted jersey after holding it for the majority of the race.
MORE: Tour de France 2019: What the colored jerseys mean
Last year's champion and Bernal's Team Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas will likely not provide any real competition to his teammate as Thomas' second-place spot on the podium is all but guaranteed.
This year's Tour de France has been one of the closest in recent memory and has been lead by Alaphilippe or Bernal for nearly the entire duration, two cyclists who have never won the yellow jersey before. At the age of 22, Bernal is also the youngest rider in the race.
Who won the Tour de France in 2019?
Egan Bernal won the 106th edition of the Tour de France. He is the first cyclist from Colombia to win the race and was the youngest rider in this year's race at just 22 years old. Last year's winner Geraint Thomas finished second — one minute and 11 seconds behind Bernal.
Final standings for the 2019 Tour de France
1. Egan Bernal (Colombia) — 82 hours, 57 minutes, 00 seconds
2. Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) — +00.01.11
3. Steven Kruijswijk (New Zealand) — +00.01.31
4. Emanuel Buchmann (Germany) — +00.01.56
5. Julian Alaphilippe (France) — +00.03.45
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
You can find a full list of classifications here.
Tour de France winners, results by stage
10 July 15 218km (135 mi.) Saint-Flour to Albi (flat) Wout van Aert
Over a span of a little more than three weeks, riders endured a grueling course that includes seven mountain stages with five summit finishes, five hilly stages, seven flat stages and an individual and team time trial. Here are the winners of each stage throughout the race.
#
Date
Length
Stage
Winner
1
July 6
192km (119 mi.)
Brussels to Brussels (flat)
Mike Teunissen
2
July 7
27km (16.7 mi.)
Brussels-Palais Royal to Brussels-Atomium (team time trial)
Jumbo-Visma
3
July 8
214km (133 mi.)
Binche to Epernay (hilly)
Julian Alaphilippe
4
July 9
215km (133 mi.)
Reims to Nancy (flat)
Elia Viviani
5
July 10
169km (105 mi.)
Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar (hilly)
Peter Sagan
6
July 11
157km (97.5 mi.)
Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles (mountain)
Dylan Teuns
7
July 12
230km (142 mi.)
Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone (flat)
Dylan Groenewegen
8
July 13
199km (123 mi.)
Macon to Saint-Etienne (hilly)
Thomas De Gendt
9
July 14
170km (105 mi.)
Saint-Etienne to Brioude (hilly)
Daryl Impey
10
July 15
218km (135 mi.)
Saint-Flour to Albi (flat)
Wout van Aert
Rest day
July 16
11
July 17
167km (104 mi.)
Albi to Toulouse (flat)
Caleb Ewan
12
July 18
202km (125.5 mi.)
Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre (mountain)
Simon Yates
13
July 19
27km (16.7 mi.)
Pau to Pau (individual time trial)
Julian Alaphilippe
14
July 20
117km (72.5 mi.)
Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet (mountain)
Thibaut Pinot
15
July 21
185km (115 mi.)
Limoux to Foix (mountain)
Simon Yates
Rest day
July 22
16
July 23
177km (110 mi.)
Nimes to Nimes (flat)
Caleb Ewan
17
July 24
206km (128 mi.)
Pont du Gard to Gap (hilly)
Matteo Trentin
18
July 25
207km (128.5 mi.)
Embrun to Valloire (mountain)
Nairo Quintana
19
July 26
123km (76 mi.)
Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes (mountain)
Egan Bernal
20
July 27
131km (81 mi.)
Albertville to Val Thorens (mountain)
Vincenzo Nibali
21
July 28
127km (79 mi.)
Rambouillet to Paris (flat)
Caleb Ewan