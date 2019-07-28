Who won the Tour de France 2019? Final standings, results, stage winners

One of cycling's most grueling races reaches its conclusion when Egan Bernal of Colombia crosses the finish line of the Tour de France in Paris after the 23-day event that began in Brussels.

Bernal, who will become the first Colombian to win the Tour, has the title locked down entering the largely ceremonial final stage of the race. Bernal first took hold of the yellow jersey after a weather-shortened Stage 19 on Friday saw Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe relinquish the coveted jersey after holding it for the majority of the race.

MORE: Tour de France 2019: What the colored jerseys mean

Last year's champion and Bernal's Team Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas will likely not provide any real competition to his teammate as Thomas' second-place spot on the podium is all but guaranteed.

This year's Tour de France has been one of the closest in recent memory and has been lead by Alaphilippe or Bernal for nearly the entire duration, two cyclists who have never won the yellow jersey before. At the age of 22, Bernal is also the youngest rider in the race.

Who won the Tour de France in 2019?

Egan Bernal won the 106th edition of the Tour de France. He is the first cyclist from Colombia to win the race and was the youngest rider in this year's race at just 22 years old. Last year's winner Geraint Thomas finished second — one minute and 11 seconds behind Bernal.

Final standings for the 2019 Tour de France

1. Egan Bernal (Colombia) — 82 hours, 57 minutes, 00 seconds 2. Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) — +00.01.11 3. Steven Kruijswijk (New Zealand) — +00.01.31 4. Emanuel Buchmann (Germany) — +00.01.56 5. Julian Alaphilippe (France) — +00.03.45

You can find a full list of classifications here.

Tour de France winners, results by stage

10 July 15 218km (135 mi.) Saint-Flour to Albi (flat) Wout van Aert

Over a span of a little more than three weeks, riders endured a grueling course that includes seven mountain stages with five summit finishes, five hilly stages, seven flat stages and an individual and team time trial. Here are the winners of each stage throughout the race.