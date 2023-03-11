You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

John Csiszar
·9 min read
jason busch / Laucala
jason busch / Laucala

If you've managed to save $1 million for retirement, congratulations. Based on the average annual nondiscretionary expenditures in the United States for a single person, that money could last you for more than 41 years. This may not be true in big coastal cities like New York, but across the U.S. as a whole, $1 million could cover more than four decades of necessary annual expenditures.

Learn: What Is The Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

As impressive as that is, there are many other countries where that $1 million can last much longer -- some of which might surprise you. Australia, for example, has a reputation as a high-cost country, but your $1 million could last you over 43 years there. Fancy vast open spaces, stunning landscapes and high adventure? Consider New Zealand, where your $1 million could stretch for more than 46 years.

Thinking of retiring on a beach? Your $1 million won't last 20 years in Bermuda, but how does over 74 years of retirement in either Fiji, Costa Rica or Jamaica sound? All offer pristine beaches and low costs -- the dream combination for many retirees.

Whether you've already retired with $1 million or if that's the goal you're working toward, you'll find plenty of desirable countries where your money can last through your golden years.

Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com
Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com

50. Bermuda

  • Annual cost of living: $23,180.68

  • Annual rent: $27,486.41

  • Total annual cost: $50,667.09

How long it will last: 19 years, 8 months, 20 days

Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

Nikada / Getty Images
Nikada / Getty Images

49. Hong Kong

  • Annual cost of living: $12,220.17

  • Annual rent: $24,138.00

  • Total annual cost: $36,358.18

How long it will last: 27 years, 5 months, 26 days

rusm / iStock.com
rusm / iStock.com

48. Switzerland

  • Annual cost of living: $19,716.99

  • Annual rent: $16,421.28

  • Total annual cost: $36,138.27

How long it will last: 27 years, 7 months, 26 days

Nikada / Getty Images
Nikada / Getty Images

47. Singapore

  • Annual cost of living: $12,726.86

  • Annual rent: $19,651.02

  • Total annual cost: $32,377.88

How long it will last: 30 years, 10 months, 11 days

tibu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
tibu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Luxembourg

  • Annual cost of living: $13,236.69

  • Annual rent: $17,675.33

  • Total annual cost: $30,912.02

How long it will last: 32 years, 3 months, 28 days

Andrew Mayovskyy / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Mayovskyy / Shutterstock.com

45. Iceland

  • Annual cost of living: $14,148.11

  • Annual rent: $12,360.86

  • Total annual cost: $26,508.97

How long it will last: 37 years, 8 months, 10 days

ansonmiao / Getty Images
ansonmiao / Getty Images

44. Norway

  • Annual cost of living: $15,185.02

  • Annual rent: $10,458.95

  • Total annual cost: $25,643.96

How long it will last: 38 years, 11 months, 19 days

S-F / Shutterstock.com
S-F / Shutterstock.com

43. Ireland

  • Annual cost of living: $12,246.84

  • Annual rent: $13,351.91

  • Total annual cost: $25,598.76

How long it will last: 39 years, 0 months, 13 days

Mlenny / iStock.com
Mlenny / iStock.com

42. Qatar

  • Annual cost of living: $10,595.00

  • Annual rent: $14,756.70

  • Total annual cost: $25,351.70

How long it will last: 39 years, 5 months, 1 day

alarico / Shutterstock.com
alarico / Shutterstock.com

41. Bahamas

  • Annual cost of living: $13,216.30

  • Annual rent: $11,879.77

  • Total annual cost: $25,096.07

How long it will last: 39 years, 9 months, 26 days

KeongDaGreat / Shutterstock.com
KeongDaGreat / Shutterstock.com

40. Macao

  • Annual cost of living: $11,009.14

  • Annual rent: $13,621.33

  • Total annual cost: $24,630.46

How long it will last: 40 years, 6 months, 27 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. United States

  • Annual cost of living: $11,368.37

  • Annual rent: $12,851.58

  • Total annual cost: $24,219.95

How long it will last: 41 years, 3 months, 4 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Denmark

  • Annual cost of living: $13,337.09

  • Annual rent: $10,616.10

  • Total annual cost: $23,953.19

How long it will last: 41 years, 8 months, 19 days

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

37. The Netherlands

  • Annual cost of living: $11,707.21

  • Annual rent: $11,414.72

  • Total annual cost: $23,121.92

How long it will last: 43 years, 2 months, 20 days

Olga Kashubin / Shutterstock.com
Olga Kashubin / Shutterstock.com

36. Australia

  • Annual cost of living: $11,904.86

  • Annual rent: $10,962.49

  • Total annual cost: $22,867.35

How long it will last: 43 years, 8 months, 12 days

Katiekk2 / Getty Images
Katiekk2 / Getty Images

35. United Arab Emirates

  • Annual cost of living: $9,879.67

  • Annual rent: $12,838.75

  • Total annual cost: $22,718.42

How long it will last: 43 years, 11 months, 26 days

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

34. Israel

  • Annual cost of living: $12,944.91

  • Annual rent: $9,609.02

  • Total annual cost: $22,553.93

How long it will last: 44 years, 3 months, 21 days

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

33. Japan

  • Annual cost of living: $13,525.33

  • Annual rent: $8,396.66

  • Total annual cost: $21,922

How long it will last: 45 years, 6 months, 31 days

Robert Chang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Robert Chang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. New Zealand

  • Annual cost of living: $11,267.97

  • Annual rent: $10,179.91

  • Total annual cost: $21,447.89

How long it will last: 46 years, 7 months, 3 days

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

31. Seychelles

  • Annual cost of living: $11,672.70

  • Annual rent: $9,657.13

  • Total annual cost: $21,329.82

How long it will last: 46 years, 10 months, 6 days

liseykina / Shutterstock.com
liseykina / Shutterstock.com

30. Malta

  • Annual cost of living: $10,864.82

  • Annual rent: $9,750.14

  • Total annual cost: $20,614.95

How long it will last: 48 years, 5 months, 21 days

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. France

  • Annual cost of living: $11,975.46

  • Annual rent: $8,290.82

  • Total annual cost: $20,266.28

How long it will last: 49 years, 3 months, 22 days

R.M. Nunes / Shutterstock.com
R.M. Nunes / Shutterstock.com

28. Canada

  • Annual cost of living: $10,381.66

  • Annual rent: $9,390.92

  • Total annual cost: $19,772.58

How long it will last: 50 years, 6 months, 15 days

scanrail / Getty Images
scanrail / Getty Images

27. Finland

  • Annual cost of living: $11,406.02

  • Annual rent: $8,303.65

  • Total annual cost: $19,709.67

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 12 days

adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Austria

  • Annual cost of living: $11,260.13

  • Annual rent: $8,441.57

  • Total annual cost: $19,701.69

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 20 days

LeoPatrizi / iStock.com
LeoPatrizi / iStock.com

25. Sweden

  • Annual cost of living: $11,343.27

  • Annual rent: $8,294.03

  • Total annual cost: $19,637.30

How long it will last: 50 years, 10 months, 20 days

PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com
PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com

24. United Kingdom

  • Annual cost of living: $10,301.65

  • Annual rent: $9,079.82

  • Total annual cost: $19,381.47

How long it will last: 51 years, 6 months, 23 days

querbeet / Getty Images/iStockphoto
querbeet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Belgium

  • Annual cost of living: $11,544.06

  • Annual rent: $7,825.77

  • Total annual cost: $19,369.83

How long it will last: 51 years, 7 months, 3 days

canadastock / Shutterstock.com
canadastock / Shutterstock.com

22. Germany

  • Annual cost of living: $10,406.76

  • Annual rent: $8,656.45

  • Total annual cost: $19,063.21

How long it will last: 52 years, 5 months, 1 day

Randy Stedwell / Shutterstock.com
Randy Stedwell / Shutterstock.com

21. Barbados

  • Annual cost of living: $12,537.05

  • Annual rent: $6,465.88

  • Total annual cost: $19,002.93

How long it will last: 52 years, 7 months, 1 day

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

20. South Korea

  • Annual cost of living: $11,911.14

  • Annual rent: $7,027.15

  • Total annual cost: $18,938.29

How long it will last: 52 years, 9 months, 6 days

Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com
Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com

19. Bahrain

  • Annual cost of living: $9,154.93

  • Annual rent: $9,448.65

  • Total annual cost: $18,603.59

How long it will last: 53 years, 8 months, 17 days

vwalakte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
vwalakte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Italy

  • Annual cost of living: $10,816.19

  • Annual rent: $6,863.58

  • Total annual cost: $17,679.77

How long it will last: 56 years, 6 months, 9 days

ramzihachicho / iStock.com
ramzihachicho / iStock.com

17. Lebanon

  • Annual cost of living: $10,080.47

  • Annual rent: $7,434.48

  • Total annual cost: $17,514.95

How long it will last: 57 years, 0 months, 19 days

Eyef Dee / iStock.com
Eyef Dee / iStock.com

16. Kuwait

  • Annual cost of living: $7,821.54

  • Annual rent: $9,570.53

  • Total annual cost: $17,392.07

How long it will last: 57 years, 5 months, 15 days

guvendemir / Getty Images
guvendemir / Getty Images

15. Puerto Rico

  • Annual cost of living: $10,984.04

  • Annual rent: $6,058.56

  • Total annual cost: $17,042.59

How long it will last: 58 years, 7 months, 19 days

SL_Photography / Getty Images
SL_Photography / Getty Images

14. Panama

  • Annual cost of living: $8,630.99

  • Annual rent: $7,569.19

  • Total annual cost: $16,200.17

How long it will last: 61 years, 8 months, 6 days

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

13. Cyprus

  • Annual cost of living: $9,401.22

  • Annual rent: $6,574.93

  • Total annual cost: $15,976.15

How long it will last: 62 years, 6 months, 19 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Spain

  • Annual cost of living: $8,670.20

  • Annual rent: $6,956.59

  • Total annual cost: $15,626.80

How long it will last: 63 years, 11 months, 12 days

lapas77 / Shutterstock.com
lapas77 / Shutterstock.com

11. Libya

  • Annual cost of living: $10,362.83

  • Annual rent: $4,772.44

  • Total annual cost: $15,135.27

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 8 days

FenlioQ / Shutterstock.com
FenlioQ / Shutterstock.com

10. Taiwan

  • Annual cost of living: $9,718.10

  • Annual rent: $5,410.68

  • Total annual cost: $15,128.78

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 19 days

MartinM303 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MartinM303 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Myanmar

  • Annual cost of living: $6,034.79

  • Annual rent: $8,569.86

  • Total annual cost: $14,604.65

How long it will last: 68 years, 5 months, 3 days

Leonid Andronov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Leonid Andronov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Brunei

  • Annual cost of living: $7,449.76

  • Annual rent: $7,023.95

  • Total annual cost: $14,473.70

How long it will last: 69 years, 0 months, 15 days

Juergen Sack / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juergen Sack / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Portugal

  • Annual cost of living: $7,768.20

  • Annual rent: $6,664.73

  • Total annual cost: $14,432.93

How long it will last: 69 years, 2 months, 27 days

Richard Semik / Shutterstock.com
Richard Semik / Shutterstock.com

6. Trinidad and Tobago

  • Annual cost of living: $8,888.25

  • Annual rent: $5,413.89

  • Total annual cost: $14,302.15

How long it will last: 69 years, 10 months, 13 days

kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Slovenia

  • Annual cost of living: $8,654.52

  • Annual rent: $5,603.12

  • Total annual cost: $14,257.64

How long it will last: 70 years, 1 month, 1 day

HomoCosmicos / iStock.com
HomoCosmicos / iStock.com

4. Ethiopia

  • Annual cost of living: $8,605.89

  • Annual rent: $4,948.84

  • Total annual cost: $13,554.72

How long it will last: 73 years, 8 months, 20 days

Martin Valigursky / Shutterstock.com
Martin Valigursky / Shutterstock.com

3. Fiji

  • Annual cost of living: $7,788.60

  • Annual rent: $5,705.75

  • Total annual cost: $13,494.35

How long it will last: 74 years, 0 months, 19 days

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Costa Rica

  • Annual cost of living: $8,502.35

  • Annual rent: $4,939.21

  • Total annual cost: $13,441.57

How long it will last: 74 years, 4 months, 5 days

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

1. Jamaica

  • Annual cost of living: $8,527.45

  • Annual rent: $4,894.31

  • Total annual cost: $13,421.77

How long it will last: 74 years, 5 months, 14 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 50 countries using Numbeo's Mid-Year 2020 Cost-of-Living Indices by Country to find how long a $1 million nest egg will last in each. Numbeo's Cost-of-Living Indices are based on the cost of living in New York City, so GOBankingRates first found Numbeo's estimate of annual expenditures for a single person without rent in New York City and annual cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City. GOBankingRates then multiplied these figures by each country's cost-of-living and rent index scores to create estimates for an individual's (1) annual expenditures excluding rent and (2) annual rent in each country. These two factors were combined to give each country a (3) total annual expenditure estimate which was then divided by 1,000,000 to find (4) how long $1,000,000 will last in each country. The country where $1,000,000 will last the longest was ranked No. 1. All data was collected on and up to date as of Sept. 9, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

Latest Stories

  • Saudi Arabia making peace with Iran in a deal brokered by China is a 'middle finger to Biden'

    The deal comes as the US contends with historic tensions with both Iran and China, and signals Beijing's growing influence in the Middle East.

  • China 'bribing foreign officials with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol'

    China has been accused of bribing officials in a Pacific nation with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol in return for providing backing if it invades Taiwan.

  • Russia's best units 'pinned down' in Bakhmut battle

    The battle over the ruined city of Bakhmut is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian counter-offensive, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

  • Why the China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal heralds a new era of geopolitics

    Friday’s roadmap agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran signed in Beijing has provided the world with a fascinating window into a new era of geopolitics, where the United States is no longer the sole arbiter of international affairs.

  • Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster

    Iran has reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, Iranian state media said on Saturday, expanding a relationship that has seen Iranian-built drones used in Russia's war on Ukraine. "The Sukhoi-35 fighter planes are technically acceptable to Iran and Iran has finalised a contract for their purchase," the broadcaster IRIB quoted Iran's mission to the United Nations as saying in New York.

  • China brokers deal for Saudi and Iran to normalise relations in major diplomatic coup

    China has brokered a deal for Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations, in a major diplomatic coup for Beijing that appeared to leave the kingdom’s US ally out in the cold.

  • US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

    The government has briefed U.S. companies about the plan and told them it expects to announce the restrictions as early as next month, the report said. The Biden administration plans to coordinate with the Netherlands and Japan, according to the report. This week, Dutch government said it plans new restrictions on semiconductor technology exports to China to protect national security.

  • U.S. seeks closer India tech ties; no China "decoupling"- U.S. commerce secretary

    India could become a key supplier of electronic parts and hardware for the United States, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Friday, adding that Washington was not seeking a "technological decoupling" from China. Raimondo's visit to New Delhi comes amid increasingly tight U.S. export restrictions on chipmaking technology to China which Washington says are aimed at hobbling Beijing's ability to expand its chip industry and enhance its military capabilities.

  • US to help Moldova fight Russia's destabilization efforts

    The United States accused Russia on Friday of seeking to destabilize Moldova and said it would help the Eastern European country fight off such attempts by sharing information and providing other assistance, the White House said. The United States agrees with Moldovan President Maia Sandu's view that there is no imminent military threat from Russia but shares her concern that Moscow is trying to destabilize her country to install a more pro-Russian government, John Kirby, the White House's national security spokesperson, said in a briefing.

  • Hezbollah leader calls Iran-Saudi reconciliation 'good development'

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Friday the resumption of ties between its backer Iran and longtime rival Saudi Arabia was a "good development". Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after years of hostility, which had threatened stability in the Gulf and prompted frequent political disputes in Lebanon. "This is a good development," said Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a televised address.

  • UK’s defence review to address China’s threat to Taiwan for the first time

    The Government’s Integrated Review of defence and foreign policy has been updated to include a reference to the threat China poses to Taiwan, The Telegraph understands.

  • Will Putin Attend G-20 Summit in India? Kremlin Clears His Diary

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is opening up Vladimir Putin’s schedule around this year’s G-20 summit in India in September to make it possible for the Russian president to participate in the leaders’ gathering after skipping the last two, according to people familiar with the planning.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s Auction Block Includes

  • Joly pushes China to include Ukraine in peace talks, as South Africa seeks resolution

    OTTAWA — The role of developing countries in the Ukraine conflict took centre stage Friday as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly met with her Norwegian counterpart in Ottawa. Joly said Canada has been pushing China to expand its talks with Russia to include Ukraine, while South Africa's envoy urged Canada to instead support a settlement to the war. "We need to broaden the coalition of states with which we are engaging," Joly said Friday. "It's a question of international security." She was sp

  • U.S. to hold meeting at U.N. on North Korea rights abuses

    The United States will hold an informal meeting of United Nations Security Council members next week on human rights abuses in North Korea, a move likely to anger Pyongyang and spur opposition from China and Russia. "The DPRK's human rights violations and abuses threaten international peace and security and are directly linked to the country's unlawful weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs," the United States and Albania said in a note - seen by Reuters - promoting next Friday's meeting. Albania is currently an elected member of the Security Council and is co-hosting the meeting with the United States.

  • Saudis kept U.S. informed on talks with Iran - White House

    Saudi Arabia kept Washington informed of its talks with Iran to restore diplomatic relations but the United States was not directly involved, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. "The Saudis did keep us informed about these talks that they were having, just as we keep them informed on our engagements, but we weren't directly involved." The White House believes that internal and external pressure, including effective Saudi deterrence against attacks from Iran or its proxies, ultimately brought Iran to the table, Kirby said.

  • UPDATE 8-Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties in talks brokered by China

    Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria. The deal, brokered by China, was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

  • Blinken to visit Ethiopia, Niger as US boosts Africa push

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ethiopia and Niger next week as the Biden administration accelerates a push to engage with Africa to counter China’s growing influence on the continent, the State Department said Friday. Blinken will visit Addis Ababa and Niamey starting Tuesday to discuss the peace deal that ended hostilities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region and counter-terrorism efforts aimed at Islamic extremists in Niger and the Sahel more broadly.

  • Israel's democracy crisis explained

    Israel’s democracy has always been a messy affair, but never has it been more threatened than it is today. And though threats have been a part of Israel’s reality since its founding in 1948, the danger usually comes from hostile neighbors.

  • UK PM Sunak to discuss China's approach to Russia with Macron

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will raise China's approach to Russia and the war in Ukraine when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron later on Friday. Asked whether he was concerned that China may step up cooperation with Russia, Sunak told reporters: "Yeah, that's definitely something that I'm planning to spend some time talking to Emmanuel about later."

  • Russia cautions regional allies against aligning with the United States

    Russia on Friday cautioned allies across the former Soviet Union of the perils of aligning with the United States after what Moscow said was a Western-backed coup attempt in Georgia similar to the Ukrainian "Maidan" revolution of 2014. Russia, tied down in the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, has seen its authority challenged by a number of neighbours and traditional allies since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year.