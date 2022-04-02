‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Director Goran Stolevski Breaks Down His Bloody Fable About a Body-Swapping Witch

Laura Bradley
·5 min read
Focus Features
Focus Features

There’s a strange poetry to You Won’t Be Alone, Goran Stolevski’s feature directorial debut. It’s a film with few words but a lot of heart and (literal) guts, narrated in dreamy voiceover from its main character: a young witch named Nevena who shape-shifts by carving her chest open and stuffing it with the viscera from another being. Isolated in a cave throughout her childhood, Nevena must learn how to be human by imitation. Her speech is broken but evocative. “It’s a burning, breaking thing, this world,” she repeats throughout the film. “A biting, wretching thing.” And yet, her response is one of awe: “My, my, my, my.”

While preparing to write You Won’t Be Alone, Stolevski had been studying folktales. That research eventually gave way to more historical accounts, many of which centered around women being accused of shape-shifting—and, by extension, witchcraft.

“I mean, what an amazing perspective to look at humanity,” the director told The Daily Beast during a recent interview. “I wanted something that looked at life and humans as this strange other thing, and looked at them in a very simple way without embellishing.”

Folkloric flourishes permeate this film, which begins with a vengeful, charred witch leaving her mark on an infant Nevena. The baby’s mother begs the dreaded Old Maid Maria to let her keep the infant until she turns 16. But Nevena’s childhood is far from sweet; her mother keeps her isolated in a cave for protection, leaving her to grow up wild and (mostly) alone. That is, until she finally takes her first steps into the outside world as a teenager.

Stolevski, long fascinated by research into feral children, cites Genie Wiley—who was discovered in California in 1970—as an inspiration. He showed his actors a clip of 13-year-old Wiley emerging from her home as a reference video. “The way she’s behaving, it’s devastating and beautiful and fascinating,” he said.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Focus Features</div>
Focus Features

You Won’t Be Alone feels like a culmination of Stolevski’s previous work, which favors female protagonists and outsider perspectives. The Australian-Macedonian director said that while working on this project, he actually had a little real-life inspiration: He and his husband were living in England during the writing stage, an experience that made him “a migrant for the second time in my life.”

“It was fascinating to me that in England, I was treated not as an Australian... but I was treated as kind of the dirty foreigner Macedonian,” he said. Even within the Macedonian community, Stolevski pointed out, “Being the gay kid who reads books is very different from the straight kids.” So, yes, outsiders are a constant source of fascination.

You Won’t Be Alone reunited the director with Sara Klimoska, who starred in his short film “Look at Her” in 2017. Stolevski credits the Macedonian actress, who plays Nevena in her original form, with being one of several “auteurs” on the film, alongside producer Kristina Ceyton, cinematographer Matthew Chuang, and production designer Bethany Ryan. Klimoska was present for pretty much every stage of production, down to location scouting, and she and Stolevski even committed to learning a nearly dead language for the film.

“The film is in a specific dialect because I wanted to capture the way people spoke in this place in the 1800s,” Stolevski explained. “Both me and [Klimoska] come from a region that’s very close to it. I had to study the dialect and kind of connect it to people I knew—my grandparents and things I knew. I needed to kind of understand the rhythm of it. And then she did the same thing.”

<div class="inline-image__credit">Focus Features</div>
Focus Features

Stolevski and Klimoska were the only people on set who knew the dialect, which hardly anyone can speak anymore. “We could improv in this ancient dialect ’cause we kind of studied it to such detail,” he said. Each of the actors who would take over the role of Nevena—Noomi Rapace, Carloto Cotta, and Alice Englert—received Klimoska’s voiceover recording in advance so that they could prepare, and the actress even dialogue-coached each of the new Nevenas before they began filming.

The Year Horror Movies Took Over SXSW, From ‘X’ to ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ and More

But this story is not just about Nevena; while she’s certainly the main character and audiences’ eyes into the film, the 200-year-old witch Old Maid Maria looms large.

“The two main characters [Nevena and Maria] are kind of me split into two people,” Stolevski said.

While Nevena moves through the world with wide eyes and sensitivity, Old Maid Maria is all bitterness and bile. The exact origin of her burnt skin and cynical outlook remains hidden until late in the film, but it’s clear throughout that her anger at humanity is not unwarranted. Somehow, her community betrayed her. No wonder, then, that she trusts no one but herself and has little patience for her abducted daughter’s sentimentality.

Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca plays Old Maid Maria, performing the role in two different languages. At times, when affecting a persona, the witch speaks in Macedonian. But her real language, the one in which she thinks, is Aromanian, an ancient nomadic language that’s basically extinct.

Having a performer like Marinca embody that kind of demanding role was a thrill for Stolevski, who’s been a huge fan since he saw her in 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. The director found himself entranced by “her eyes and the worlds they contain” in that movie, “and in this very simple setup, how much she can convey while being completely still and silent.” Actually getting to work with the actress only reinforced Stolevski’s passion for her artistry. “I want her to be in a lot of my films,” he said with a laugh.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Hot in ‘Deep Water’—but the Script is Flaccid

As much as You Won’t Be Alone is about observing humanity as an outsider like Stolevski, the film’s reception has, remarkably, given its director the opposite experience.

“In some of the reviews I’d read, there are some sentences that are almost literally notes I’d written for myself in the margins that I haven’t even shared with anyone on the crew,” Stolevski said. “It’s really moving to see that, because the movie is so much about connection and how difficult it is to maintain.”

It’s a realization all of us who feel consistently out of place would do well to remember: we are never, in fact, really alone in that experience.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.