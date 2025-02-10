Who won Super Bowl 59? Score, highlights, stats from Eagles' win over Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 40-22 – a score actually closer than the blowout it was for three quarters.

The Eagles' victory at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday denied the Chiefs from becoming the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. It was just the Eagles' second Super Bowl victory in the 92-year history of the franchise after Nick Foles led them to the title in Super Bowl 52.

Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 17 of his 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also the team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown that helped Philadelphia once again bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Here's what to know after the Eagles' dominant performance:

Super Bowl 59 highlights: Eagles deny Chiefs' 'three-peat'

Cooper DeJean has a "super" birthday to remember

Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean became the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl on his birthday. The defensive back's first career interception resulted in a pick-six on his 22nd birthday.

Super Bowl 59 final score: Eagles beat Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 by a final score of 40-22.

Eagles win Super Bowl 59: Key stats from Philadelphia's win

Quarterback Jalen Hurts: 17-for-22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. As a runner, 11 carries for 72 rush yards and one TD.

RB Saquon Barkley: 25 carries for 57 yards.

WR DeVonta Smith: 4 receptions for 69 yards and one TD.

WR A.J. Brown: 3 receptions for 43 yards and 1 TD.

DT Milton Williams: 3 tackles, 2 sacks

LB Zack Baun: 3 tackles, 1 INT

DB Cooper DeJean: 3 tackles, 1 INT

DE Josh Sweat: 2 tackles, 2.5 sacks

