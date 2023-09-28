Who won the second Republican debate?

The seven rivals for the Republican nomination faced off on stage in California - GETTY IMAGES

The second Republican presidential debate in Simi Valley, California was an unruly affair, often descending into chaotic shouting matches between the candidates.

The hostile tone underscored the urgency of the candidates to narrow the field before Donald Trump gains an insurmountable lead.

Despite his absence, Mr Trump came in for his share of attacks by his seven rivals on stage.

But did any of them manage to prove themselves capable of taking on the Republican frontrunner? Here is The Telegraph’s ranking of how each of them performed in the debate.

Nikki Haley has never looked more at home on a debate stage. Her fiery performance in the first debate made her one of the few candidates to receive a polling and fundraising bump from the event. It set the bar high for her second performance - one she comfortably cleared in California on Wednesday night.

The former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor was confident and prepared, rapidly firing off statistics on virtually every issue she was grilled on. Her killer line was directed at Vivek Ramaswamy: “Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber.” It was one of the most memorable of the night.

Ron DeSantis had a centre stage position and, according to an analysis, snatched the most speaking time.

But his performance failed to convince anyone he was the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump. Mr DeSantis mentioned several times he’s the only veteran on stage. But he appeared unprepared to fend off enemy fire.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur gained a cult following with his anti-establishment, rebellious approach to the debates. But tonight the crossfire worked against him, disrupting the debate in a way the audience was unlikely to appreciate.

At the same time, we saw moments of a more traditional form of politicking that were totally incongruous. Pundits were quick to pick up on the inconsistencies. In the last debate, Mr Ramaswamy called his fellow candidates “bought and paid for” by big donors. Tonight, he called them “good people”. It undercut one of Mr Ramaswamy’s biggest selling points: his claim to authenticity.

Nevertheless, Mr Ramaswamy is a gifted orator and delivered a few catchy one-liners (the border is like “swiss cheese”, fentanyl is a form of “bio terrorism” comparable to September, 11) that will have bought him valuable airtime.

Chris Christie brought some light entertainment to the night with his trademark put downs. The best was mocking Donald Trump’s absence, nicknaming the former president “Donald Duck”. But he failed to make the most of his presence on stage for large chunks of the night.

Mike Pence has previously said he’s been preparing for the presidential debates his “whole life”. But tonight he failed to shine. In fact, it sometimes felt as if he had to remind the audience he is a former US vice president. Their muted response suggested they weren’t too bothered. He regurgitated a few of the attacks he made against Vivek Ramaswamy in the first debate, but they had less of a sting on their second outing. His most memorable line of the night was a bizarre comment about his wife (“I’ve been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years” isn’t a substantive response to a question on education, Mr Vice President).

Tim Scott was sharply criticised for being far too quiet in his first debate performance. He was on a mission to overcompensate in California tonight. He ditched the “nice guy” persona to throw jabs at several candidates. The most standout was also the most bizarre - a diatribe about curtains delivered to his one-time-friend and fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley. Mr Scott certainly won himself more airtime - but did he shoot himself in the foot by undercutting his positive messaging campaign? Only time will tell.

Doug Burgum’s appearance at the debate wasn’t confirmed until a few days ago. The North Dakota governor and software billionaire has expended most of his efforts working to make the debate stage, but failed to make the most of the opportunity once he got there. According to an analysis of the speaking time, Mr Burgum got the least at just over seven minutes.