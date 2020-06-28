Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for Pocono race

NASCAR is trying something different with the Cup Series races at Pocono this year — run them on consecutive days. The coronavirus pause threatened to scuttle the plan, but NASCAR returned to racing early enough to keep it intact.

The first half of the doubleheader, the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale, took place Saturday, and while the race wasn't that exciting, there was a bold piece of strategy that provided drama.

Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, called for just two tires on a green-flag pit stop in Stage 3 to gain track position. Harvick eventually took the lead and then held off Denny Hamlin for his first Cup victory in 39 tries at the Tricky Triangle.

"We weren't where we needed to be to start the race and lost a bunch of track position, but we came back and made some great strategy calls to get in clean air and get out front and make some good laps," said Harvick. "It's great to finally check Pocono off the list."

Who won the NASCAR race at Pocono?

Kevin Harvick made his crew chief's pit strategy pay off by outlasting Denny Hamlin. The win was Harvick's third win of the NASCAR Cup Series season, tying him with Hamlin for the most in the series, and his first at Pocono Raceway. The winning margin was 0.761 seconds.

Hamlin tried to run down Harvick on the final lap but Harvick prevented him from drafting to get close.

Hamlin said he was dealing with a vibration in the closing laps but may not have had enough for the 4 car regardless.

"With about 15 or 20 (laps) to go, the vibration just got really, really bad," Hamlin said. "It still would have been tough to pass. Even though we got there, it would have been tough to get around him."

NASCAR at Pocono results

Harvick led the final 17 laps after outmaneuvering Hamlin and polesitter Aric Almirola, who led the most laps with 61. Almirola finished third, while rookie driver Christopher Bell came home in fourth and Hamlin's teammate Kyle Busch finished fifth.

Finish

(Start)

Driver

Car

Laps

1.

(9)

Kevin Harvick

Ford

130

2.

(3)

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

130

3.

(1)

Aric Almirola

Ford

130

4.

(36)

Christopher Bell #

Toyota

130

5.

(4)

Kyle Busch

Toyota

130

6

(11)

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

130

7

(18)

Clint Bowyer

Ford

130

8

(26)

Michael McDowell

Ford

130

9

(8)

Brad Keselowski

Ford

130

10

(24)

Chris Buescher

Ford

130

11

(22)

Matt Kenseth

Chevrolet

130

12

(2)

Ryan Blaney

Ford

130

13

(21)

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

130

14

(16)

William Byron

Chevrolet

130

15

(13)

Ryan Newman

Ford

130

16

(25)

Cole Custer #

Ford

130

17

(14)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

130

18

(7)

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

130

19

(17)

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

130

20

(30)

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

130

21

(12)

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

130

22

(23)

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

129

23

(29)

Corey LaJoie

Ford

129

24

(20)

John Hunter Nemechek #

Ford

129

25

(5)

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

129

26

(34)

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

129

27

(10)

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

129

28

(37)

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

128

29

(27)

Brennan Poole #

Chevrolet

127

30

(15)

Tyler Reddick #

Chevrolet

126

31

(33)

JJ Yeley

Ford

125

32

(40)

Josh Bilicki(i)

Chevrolet

125

33

(31)

Garrett Smithley(i)

Chevrolet

125

34

(35)

James Davison

Chevrolet

125

35

(38)

Timmy Hill(i)

Toyota

125

36

(6)

Joey Logano

Ford

124

37

(28)

Joey Gase(i)

Ford

121

38

(19)

Erik Jones

Toyota

70

39

(39)

BJ McLeod(i)

Chevrolet

36

40

(32)

Quin Houff #

Chevrolet

19

# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.

Average speed of race winner: 134.467 mph.

Time of race: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 1 second. Margin of victory: 0.761 seconds.

Caution flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap leaders: A. Almirola 1-19;J. Logano 20-30;A. Almirola 31-45;M. Truex Jr. 46-59;D. Hamlin 60-66;A. Almirola 67-93;D. Hamlin 94-96;R. Newman 97-109;M. McDowell 110;C. Buescher 111-113;K. Harvick 114-130.

21 (12) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 130

Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Aric Almirola 3 times for 61 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 17 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 14 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 10 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 3 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top 10: 22,10,12,18,9,1,21,2,88,20
Stage 2 Top 10: 10,22,19,12,21,88,4,18,11,9

Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.

