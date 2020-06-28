Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for Pocono race
NASCAR is trying something different with the Cup Series races at Pocono this year — run them on consecutive days. The coronavirus pause threatened to scuttle the plan, but NASCAR returned to racing early enough to keep it intact.
The first half of the doubleheader, the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale, took place Saturday, and while the race wasn't that exciting, there was a bold piece of strategy that provided drama.
Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, called for just two tires on a green-flag pit stop in Stage 3 to gain track position. Harvick eventually took the lead and then held off Denny Hamlin for his first Cup victory in 39 tries at the Tricky Triangle.
"We weren't where we needed to be to start the race and lost a bunch of track position, but we came back and made some great strategy calls to get in clean air and get out front and make some good laps," said Harvick. "It's great to finally check Pocono off the list."
Who won the NASCAR race at Pocono?
Kevin Harvick made his crew chief's pit strategy pay off by outlasting Denny Hamlin. The win was Harvick's third win of the NASCAR Cup Series season, tying him with Hamlin for the most in the series, and his first at Pocono Raceway. The winning margin was 0.761 seconds.
Hamlin tried to run down Harvick on the final lap but Harvick prevented him from drafting to get close.
Hamlin said he was dealing with a vibration in the closing laps but may not have had enough for the 4 car regardless.
"With about 15 or 20 (laps) to go, the vibration just got really, really bad," Hamlin said. "It still would have been tough to pass. Even though we got there, it would have been tough to get around him."
NASCAR at Pocono results
Harvick led the final 17 laps after outmaneuvering Hamlin and polesitter Aric Almirola, who led the most laps with 61. Almirola finished third, while rookie driver Christopher Bell came home in fourth and Hamlin's teammate Kyle Busch finished fifth.
Finish
(Start)
Driver
Car
Laps
1.
(9)
Kevin Harvick
Ford
130
2.
(3)
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
130
3.
(1)
Aric Almirola
Ford
130
4.
(36)
Christopher Bell #
Toyota
130
5.
(4)
Kyle Busch
Toyota
130
6
(11)
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
130
7
(18)
Clint Bowyer
Ford
130
8
(26)
Michael McDowell
Ford
130
9
(8)
Brad Keselowski
Ford
130
10
(24)
Chris Buescher
Ford
130
11
(22)
Matt Kenseth
Chevrolet
130
12
(2)
Ryan Blaney
Ford
130
13
(21)
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
130
14
(16)
William Byron
Chevrolet
130
15
(13)
Ryan Newman
Ford
130
16
(25)
Cole Custer #
Ford
130
17
(14)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Chevrolet
130
18
(7)
Kurt Busch
Chevrolet
130
19
(17)
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
130
20
(30)
Ryan Preece
Chevrolet
130
21
(12)
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
130
22
(23)
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
129
23
(29)
Corey LaJoie
Ford
129
24
(20)
John Hunter Nemechek #
Ford
129
25
(5)
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
129
26
(34)
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
129
27
(10)
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
129
28
(37)
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
128
29
(27)
Brennan Poole #
Chevrolet
127
30
(15)
Tyler Reddick #
Chevrolet
126
31
(33)
JJ Yeley
Ford
125
32
(40)
Josh Bilicki(i)
Chevrolet
125
33
(31)
Garrett Smithley(i)
Chevrolet
125
34
(35)
James Davison
Chevrolet
125
35
(38)
Timmy Hill(i)
Toyota
125
36
(6)
Joey Logano
Ford
124
37
(28)
Joey Gase(i)
Ford
121
38
(19)
Erik Jones
Toyota
70
39
(39)
BJ McLeod(i)
Chevrolet
36
40
(32)
Quin Houff #
Chevrolet
19
# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.
Average speed of race winner: 134.467 mph.
Time of race: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 1 second. Margin of victory: 0.761 seconds.
Caution flags: 6 for 21 laps.
Lead changes: 10 among 8 drivers.
Lap leaders: A. Almirola 1-19;J. Logano 20-30;A. Almirola 31-45;M. Truex Jr. 46-59;D. Hamlin 60-66;A. Almirola 67-93;D. Hamlin 94-96;R. Newman 97-109;M. McDowell 110;C. Buescher 111-113;K. Harvick 114-130.
21 (12) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 130
Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Aric Almirola 3 times for 61 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 17 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 14 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 10 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 3 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage 1 Top 10: 22,10,12,18,9,1,21,2,88,20
Stage 2 Top 10: 10,22,19,12,21,88,4,18,11,9
Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.