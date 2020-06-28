Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for Pocono race

NASCAR is trying something different with the Cup Series races at Pocono this year — run them on consecutive days. The coronavirus pause threatened to scuttle the plan, but NASCAR returned to racing early enough to keep it intact.

The first half of the doubleheader, the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale, took place Saturday, and while the race wasn't that exciting, there was a bold piece of strategy that provided drama.

Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, called for just two tires on a green-flag pit stop in Stage 3 to gain track position. Harvick eventually took the lead and then held off Denny Hamlin for his first Cup victory in 39 tries at the Tricky Triangle.

"We weren't where we needed to be to start the race and lost a bunch of track position, but we came back and made some great strategy calls to get in clean air and get out front and make some good laps," said Harvick. "It's great to finally check Pocono off the list."

Who won the NASCAR race at Pocono?

Kevin Harvick made his crew chief's pit strategy pay off by outlasting Denny Hamlin. The win was Harvick's third win of the NASCAR Cup Series season, tying him with Hamlin for the most in the series, and his first at Pocono Raceway. The winning margin was 0.761 seconds.

Hamlin tried to run down Harvick on the final lap but Harvick prevented him from drafting to get close.

Retweet to congratulate @KevinHarvick on his WIN at Pocono! pic.twitter.com/fjCVgnueiS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 27, 2020

Hamlin said he was dealing with a vibration in the closing laps but may not have had enough for the 4 car regardless.

"With about 15 or 20 (laps) to go, the vibration just got really, really bad," Hamlin said. "It still would have been tough to pass. Even though we got there, it would have been tough to get around him."

NASCAR at Pocono results

Harvick led the final 17 laps after outmaneuvering Hamlin and polesitter Aric Almirola, who led the most laps with 61. Almirola finished third, while rookie driver Christopher Bell came home in fourth and Hamlin's teammate Kyle Busch finished fifth.

Finish (Start) Driver Car Laps 1. (9) Kevin Harvick Ford 130 2. (3) Denny Hamlin Toyota 130 3. (1) Aric Almirola Ford 130 4. (36) Christopher Bell # Toyota 130 5. (4) Kyle Busch Toyota 130 6 (11) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 130 7 (18) Clint Bowyer Ford 130 8 (26) Michael McDowell Ford 130 9 (8) Brad Keselowski Ford 130 10 (24) Chris Buescher Ford 130 11 (22) Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 130 12 (2) Ryan Blaney Ford 130 13 (21) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 130 14 (16) William Byron Chevrolet 130 15 (13) Ryan Newman Ford 130 16 (25) Cole Custer # Ford 130 17 (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 130 18 (7) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 130 19 (17) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 130 20 (30) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 130 21 (12) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 130 22 (23) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 129 23 (29) Corey LaJoie Ford 129 24 (20) John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 129 25 (5) Chase Elliott Chevrolet 129 26 (34) Ty Dillon Chevrolet 129 27 (10) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 129 28 (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 128 29 (27) Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 127 30 (15) Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 126 31 (33) JJ Yeley Ford 125 32 (40) Josh Bilicki(i) Chevrolet 125 33 (31) Garrett Smithley(i) Chevrolet 125 34 (35) James Davison Chevrolet 125 35 (38) Timmy Hill(i) Toyota 125 36 (6) Joey Logano Ford 124 37 (28) Joey Gase(i) Ford 121 38 (19) Erik Jones Toyota 70 39 (39) BJ McLeod(i) Chevrolet 36 40 (32) Quin Houff # Chevrolet 19

# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.

Average speed of race winner: 134.467 mph.

Time of race: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 1 second. Margin of victory: 0.761 seconds.

Caution flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap leaders: A. Almirola 1-19;J. Logano 20-30;A. Almirola 31-45;M. Truex Jr. 46-59;D. Hamlin 60-66;A. Almirola 67-93;D. Hamlin 94-96;R. Newman 97-109;M. McDowell 110;C. Buescher 111-113;K. Harvick 114-130.

Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Aric Almirola 3 times for 61 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 17 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 14 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 10 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 3 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top 10: 22,10,12,18,9,1,21,2,88,20

Stage 2 Top 10: 10,22,19,12,21,88,4,18,11,9



Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.