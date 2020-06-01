Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for Sunday's Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol

Another NASCAR Cup Series race, another late lead change and another exciting finish.

Sunday's drama reached a crescendo with three laps to go at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Supermarket Heroes 500. As in last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski were two of the principals.

SUPERMARKET HEROES 500 Full highlights from Sunday's race

Elliott, who won the race's first two stages Sunday, was battling Joey Logano for the lead with three laps to go but then got loose as he tried to pass, sliding into Logano and sending both cars into the outer wall. Keselowski, stalking right behind, drove off for his second win in as many weekends as NASCAR kept the race under green.

"We kind of got a Christmas present here in Bristol," Keselowski told reporters after the race. "We'll take it."

Logano wanted an explanation from Elliott afterward, and the two had a conversation on pit road. Logano later told FS1 he was upset Elliott didn't immediately apologize for wrecking him.

Who won the Supermarket Heroes 500?

Brad Keslowski earned his second victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season, both coming after the series returned from its COVID-19 hiatus. He drove away after the leaders, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano, wrecked with three laps remaining. He defeated Clint Bowyer by 0.471 seconds.

"It was just such a turn of events it felt like I was playing poker in Vegas," Keselowski told reporters.

Keselowski began the race on the pole and led four times for 115 of the 500 laps.

NASCAR at Bristol results

Below are the complete results from Sunday afternoon's Supermarket Heroes 500:

Finish

(Start)

Driver

Car

Laps

1

(1)

Brad Keselowski

Ford

500

2

(23)

Clint Bowyer

Ford

500

3

(24)

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

500

4

(7)

Kyle Busch

Toyota

500

5.

(15)

Erik Jones

Toyota

500

6

(20)

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

500

7

(12)

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

500

8

(13)

William Byron

Chevrolet

500

9

(35)

Christopher Bell #

Toyota

500

10

(36)

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

500

11

(8)

Kevin Harvick

Ford

500

12

(33)

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

500

13

(18)

John Hunter Nemechek #

Ford

500

14

(25)

Michael McDowell

Ford

500

15

(17)

Ryan Newman

Ford

500

16

(14)

Matt Kenseth

Chevrolet

500

17

(10)

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

500

18

(37)

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

500

19

(38)

Timmy Hill(i)

Toyota

500

20

(5)

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

500

21

(3)

Joey Logano

Ford

500

22

(6)

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

500

23

(19)

Chris Buescher

Ford

496

24

(34)

Brennan Poole #

Chevrolet

494

25

(40)

JJ Yeley(i)

Chevrolet

492

26

(31)

Garrett Smithley(i)

Chevrolet

489

27

(28)

Quin Houff #

Chevrolet

483

28

(39)

BJ McLeod(i)

Ford

477

29

(2)

Aric Almirola

Ford

470

30

(30)

Gray Gaulding

Ford

456

31

(9)

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

456

32

(32)

Corey LaJoie

Ford

375

33

(27)

Joey Gase(i)

Chevrolet

302

34

(16)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

228

35

(22)

Cole Custer #

Ford

228

36

(21)

Tyler Reddick #

Chevrolet

228

37

(11)

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

228

38

(26)

Bayley Currey(i)

Chevrolet

203

39

(29)

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

201

40

(4)

Ryan Blaney

Ford

199

# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.

Average speed of race winner: 80.338 mph.

Time of race: 3 Hrs, 19 Mins, 2 Secs. Margin of victory: .471 Seconds.

Caution flags: 17 for 102 laps.

Lead changes: 21 among 7 drivers.

Lap leaders: Brad Keselowski 1-62; Chase Elliott 63; Matt DiBenedetto 64-67; Brad Keselowski 68-83; Ryan Blaney 84-104; Elliott 105-130; Blaney 131-169; Keselowski 170-203; Elliott 204-223; Joey Logano 224; Elliott 225-255; Denny Hamlin 256-277; Kyle Busch 278-329; Elliott 330; Busch 331-360; Hamlin 361-416; Busch 417-434; Elliott 435; Hamlin 436-488; Elliott 489-496; Logano 497; Keselowski 498-500.

Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Denny Hamlin 3 times for 131 laps; Brad Keselowski 4 times for 115 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 100 laps; Chase Elliott 7 times for 88 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 60 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 4 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 2 laps.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 9,12,2,10,22,4,21,11,47,48

Stage 2 Top Ten: 9,11,4,22,18,14,24,20,2,17

Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.

