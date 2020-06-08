Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 at Atlanta
That's three wins for Kevin Harvick at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which also means three tributes to the man who raced in the No. 3 car.
Harvick eased to victory Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400, his 51st career Cup Series victory. As had done in previous two Atlanta wins, he took a victory lap to remember the late Dale Earnhardt, whom Harvick succeeded at Richard Childress Racing in 2001 following Earnhardt's death in the Daytona 500.
"First [career] win came for me here at Atlanta and this is just a race track that I've taken a liking to," Harvick told reporters. "You always have those memories and now you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. To come here and be able to do that with wins and go to victory lane is pretty special."
Harvick is in the midst of an amazing nine-year run at the track. He has now led at least 100 laps in seven of the last nine races — more than 10,000 laps out front since joining the Stewart-Haas Racing team in 2014. And he has earned top-10 finishes in nine of the last 11 races.
Who won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400?
Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. in the final stage and then pulled away for a 3.527-second victory. Truex won the first two stages, his first stage wins of the season.
Kyle Busch rallied for second ahead of Truex, who finished third. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.
NASCAR at Atlanta results
Below are the complete results from Sunday afternoon's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400:
Finish
(Start)
Drive
Car
Laps
1
(9)
Kevin Harvick
Ford
325
2
(4)
Kyle Busch
Toyota
325
3
(11)
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
325
4
(7)
Ryan Blaney
Ford
325
5
(10)
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
325
6
(12)
Kurt Busch
Chevrolet
325
7
(15)
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
325
8
(1)
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
325
9
(6)
Brad Keselowski
Ford
325
10
(3)
Joey Logano
Ford
325
11
(16)
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
324
12
(8)
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
324
13
(22)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Chevrolet
324
14
(17)
Ryan Newman
Ford
324
15
(19)
Matt Kenseth
Chevrolet
324
16
(24)
Tyler Reddick #
Chevrolet
324
17
(2)
Aric Almirola
Ford
324
18
(27)
Christopher Bell #
Toyota
324
19
(31)
Cole Custer #
Ford
324
20
(5)
Clint Bowyer
Ford
324
21
(23)
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
324
22
(13)
Chris Buescher
Ford
324
23
(18)
John Hunter Nemechek #
Ford
324
24
(36)
Michael McDowell
Ford
324
25
(21)
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
324
26
(29)
Ryan Preece
Chevrolet
323
27
(25)
Corey LaJoie
Ford
323
28
(14)
Erik Jones
Toyota
322
29
(28)
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
322
30
(33)
Brennan Poole #
Chevrolet
321
31
(37)
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
316
32
(35)
Quin Houff #
Chevrolet
314
33
(20)
William Byron
Chevrolet
313
34
(32)
Josh Bilicki(i)
Ford
313
35
(34)
Garrett Smithley(i)
Chevrolet
312
36
(30)
JJ Yeley(i)
Chevrolet
311
37
(40)
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
310
38
(26)
Joey Gase(i)
Ford
308
39
(38)
Timmy Hill(i)
Toyota
259
40
(39)
BJ McLeod(i)
Chevrolet
3
# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.
Average speed of race winner: 142.966 mph.
Time of race: 3 hrs, 30 mins, 3 secs. Margin of victory: 3.527 seconds.
Caution flags: 5 for 24 laps.
Lead changes: 21 among 9 drivers.
Lap leaders: Chase Elliott 1-26; Brad Keselowski 27; Joey Logano 28-36; Kevin Harvick 37-65; Martin Truex Jr. 66-68; Kurt Busch 69; Kevin Harvick 70-86; M. Truex Jr. 87-108; Clint Bowyer 109-113; Martin Truex Jr. 114; Clint Bowyer 115-146; Martin Truex Jr. 147-159; Brad Keselowski 160-163; Clint Bowyer 164-184; Martin Truex Jr. 185-203; Kyle Busch 204-206; Martin Truex Jr. 207-213; Kyle Busch 214-217; Kevin Harvick 218-267; Ryan Blaney 268-269; Joey Logano 270; Kevin Harvick 271-325.
Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Kevin Harvick 4 times for 151 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 6 times for 65 laps; Clint Bowyer 3 times for 58 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 26 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 10 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 7 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 5 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 2 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap.
22 (13) Chris Buescher Ford 324
Stage 1 Top Ten: 19,18,14,11,4,9,47,20,48,12.
Stage 2 Top Ten: 19,12,18,11,9,4,21,2,14,48.
