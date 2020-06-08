Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full results for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 at Atlanta

Sporting News

That's three wins for Kevin Harvick at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which also means three tributes to the man who raced in the No. 3 car.

Harvick eased to victory Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400, his 51st career Cup Series victory. As had done in previous two Atlanta wins, he took a victory lap to remember the late Dale Earnhardt, whom Harvick succeeded at Richard Childress Racing in 2001 following Earnhardt's death in the Daytona 500.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"First [career] win came for me here at Atlanta and this is just a race track that I've taken a liking to," Harvick told reporters. "You always have those memories and now you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. To come here and be able to do that with wins and go to victory lane is pretty special."

NASCAR AT ATLANTA: Results, highlights from Harvick's victory

Harvick is in the midst of an amazing nine-year run at the track. He has now led at least 100 laps in seven of the last nine races — more than 10,000 laps out front since joining the Stewart-Haas Racing team in 2014. And he has earned top-10 finishes in nine of the last 11 races.

Who won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400?

Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. in the final stage and then pulled away for a 3.527-second victory. Truex won the first two stages, his first stage wins of the season.

Kyle Busch rallied for second ahead of Truex, who finished third. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.

NASCAR at Atlanta results

Below are the complete results from Sunday afternoon's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400:

Finish

(Start)

Drive

Car

Laps

1

(9)

Kevin Harvick

Ford

325

2

(4)

Kyle Busch

Toyota

325

3

(11)

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

325

4

(7)

Ryan Blaney

Ford

325

5

(10)

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

325

6

(12)

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

325

7

(15)

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

325

8

(1)

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

325

9

(6)

Brad Keselowski

Ford

325

10

(3)

Joey Logano

Ford

325

11

(16)

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

324

12

(8)

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

324

13

(22)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

324

14

(17)

Ryan Newman

Ford

324

15

(19)

Matt Kenseth

Chevrolet

324

16

(24)

Tyler Reddick #

Chevrolet

324

17

(2)

Aric Almirola

Ford

324

18

(27)

Christopher Bell #

Toyota

324

19

(31)

Cole Custer #

Ford

324

20

(5)

Clint Bowyer

Ford

324

21

(23)

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

324

22

(13)

Chris Buescher

Ford

324

23

(18)

John Hunter Nemechek #

Ford

324

24

(36)

Michael McDowell

Ford

324

25

(21)

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

324

26

(29)

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

323

27

(25)

Corey LaJoie

Ford

323

28

(14)

Erik Jones

Toyota

322

29

(28)

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

322

30

(33)

Brennan Poole #

Chevrolet

321

31

(37)

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

316

32

(35)

Quin Houff #

Chevrolet

314

33

(20)

William Byron

Chevrolet

313

34

(32)

Josh Bilicki(i)

Ford

313

35

(34)

Garrett Smithley(i)

Chevrolet

312

36

(30)

JJ Yeley(i)

Chevrolet

311

37

(40)

Reed Sorenson

Chevrolet

310

38

(26)

Joey Gase(i)

Ford

308

39

(38)

Timmy Hill(i)

Toyota

259

40

(39)

BJ McLeod(i)

Chevrolet

3

# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.

Average speed of race winner: 142.966 mph.

Time of race: 3 hrs, 30 mins, 3 secs. Margin of victory: 3.527 seconds.

Caution flags: 5 for 24 laps.

Lead changes: 21 among 9 drivers.

Lap leaders: Chase Elliott 1-26; Brad Keselowski 27; Joey Logano 28-36; Kevin Harvick 37-65; Martin Truex Jr. 66-68; Kurt Busch 69; Kevin Harvick 70-86; M. Truex Jr. 87-108; Clint Bowyer 109-113; Martin Truex Jr. 114; Clint Bowyer 115-146; Martin Truex Jr. 147-159; Brad Keselowski 160-163; Clint Bowyer 164-184; Martin Truex Jr. 185-203; Kyle Busch 204-206; Martin Truex Jr. 207-213; Kyle Busch 214-217; Kevin Harvick 218-267; Ryan Blaney 268-269; Joey Logano 270; Kevin Harvick 271-325.

Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Kevin Harvick 4 times for 151 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 6 times for 65 laps; Clint Bowyer 3 times for 58 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 26 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 10 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 7 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 5 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 2 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap.

22 (13) Chris Buescher Ford 324

Stage 1 Top Ten: 19,18,14,11,4,9,47,20,48,12.

Stage 2 Top Ten: 19,12,18,11,9,4,21,2,14,48.

Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.

What to Read Next

Back