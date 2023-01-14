Mega Millions: Win the lottery? Here's why you may need a therapist

Chloe Kim - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
Mega Millions sign
Mega Millions sign

After failing to produce a winner for its top prize earlier this week, US lottery Mega Millions is conducting a new drawing Friday night.

This time the jackpot has ballooned to $1.35bn (£1.1bn), making this the second largest Mega Millions prize in history.

If a winner emerges this time, what should they do with their newfound wealth?

Robert Pagliarini, a financial wealth adviser and author of The Sudden Wealth Solution: 12 Principles to Transform Sudden Wealth Into Lasting Wealth, has some tips for using the cash wisely.

First and foremost, Mr Pagliarini told the BBC, it is important to get a team of experts in place as counsel - an attorney, a tax expert and a financial adviser.

A therapist might also be helpful as many lottery winners face unexpected stress or anxiety if their relationships sour after winning, he said.

Then, pay off any debts, as one winner in India did with the 10m rupees ($125,000; £106,000) prize he collected.

He won in the nick of time - he won just hours before he was due to meet a prospective buyer for the house he was putting up for sale to cover his debts.

After you've paid off all your debts, the best thing to do is to buy assets - not liabilities.

"Assets are basically investments that return money to you, that appreciate in value or that pay you to own them," Mr Pagliarini explained. "So if you owned an apartment complex you would get monthly rent from it."

Other examples would be stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, bonds, certificate of deposits, treasury bills, and real estate.

He warned to be wary of purchasing things that could be mistaken for assets, but in reality are liabilities. For example, buying raw land is a real problem, according to Mr Pagliarini.

"You think you're buying real estate, but you're not - really you're buying just this raw land that you then have to develop."

In 2009, 23-year-old Neal Wanless won $230m and snapped up a 50,000-acre ranch in Vale, South Dakota. Opting to spend more time in Canada, Mr Wanless recently sold the ranch to J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings for $37.5m.

Though it was double what Mr Wanless had paid, it was not a great investment, according to Mr Pagliarini.

If Mr Wanless had invested in the stock market or in an apartment building instead, he could have generated a much larger return on it.

Sometimes lottery winnings can be life-changing, but not quite enough to retire on. One idea if Friday's drawing is shared by multiple winners, resulting in smaller prizes, might be a different kind of investment.

In the UK, Andrew and Paula Hancock bought a truck to start a fish and chip business after winning £1m on a lottery scratch card. They previously had a catering business and wanted to return to the industry.

Mr Pagliarini, said he was interested in the idea because "they won, but they didn't win enough money that they could simply live off the income and retire".

"If they have the expertise and the experience - that they're using some of these lottery winnings to basically create a business for themselves that they're going to run - I think that could be a great idea," Mr Pagliarini said.

Of course, he said, there is "room for fun". Once you've completed the necessary items, your team can tell you what they are comfortable with you spending after doing calculations.

After taking home a lump sum of $19m in 2011, John Kutey and his wife Linda donated over $200,000 in honour of their parents to turn a 1940s New York park into spray park.

"So you can buy cars, you can help family, you can help friends, you can go on trips," Mr Pagliarini said,

"You can buy purses - and all of the things that we all dream about when we think about winning the lottery. That's what you can do - that's how you do it safely."

Latest Stories

  • What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot? Take Our Poll

    The Mega Millions jackpot for the Jan. 13 drawing is now at $1.35 billion. Take Our Poll: What's the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot? While that is not quite the winning...

  • Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’

    The current Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.35 billion.

  • Iran executes Iranian-British national over spying claims

    Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its Defense Ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said late on Friday Iran must not follow through with the execution - a call echoed by the US State Department. Britain had described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his release.Mizan said in a Tweet early on Saturda

  • Here’s How the British Royal Family Spends Their Money

    The epitome of elegance, the British royal family lives a life of opulence a commoner can barely fathom. Whether they were born in the spotlight or married into it -- like Princess of Wales Kate...

  • The Gambian man who took on a tyrant and made history

    Ebrima Solo Sandeng, killed by Gambian agents nearly seven years ago, is finally honoured as a hero.

  • Woman handed suspended sentence for hitting boy in face with paddle

    Fay Johnson, 32, previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the boy.

  • Virginia school official knew 6-year-old who shot teacher may have had gun

    At least one administrator at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy shot a teacher last week was aware the boy may have had a gun, but no weapon was found when the boy's backpack was searched before the shooting, school officials said on Friday. Superintendent George Parker told parents at Rickneck Elementary School during a virtual meeting on Thursday that a school administrator learned the boy may have had a gun, according to Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools. Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher, was shot a week ago by the young student.

  • Anna Kendrick says she spoke with woman her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with

    ‘It was like my whole body got whatever it needed’

  • Friends, relatives mourn family slain in Utah murder-suicide

    Seven members of a Utah family who were killed last week in what police believe was a murder-suicide were remembered on Friday by friends, neighbors, family and classmates. Community members gathered in the town of La Verkin to mourn the loss of Tausha Haight, 40, her mother Gail Earl, 78, and Haight's five children — Macie, Briley, Sienna, Ammon, and Gavin, who ranged in age from 4 to 17. Police believe Michael Haight killed his wife, her mother and his five children last week before taking his own life at the family's home weeks after being served divorce papers.

  • Christina Hall Opens Up About Dealing with Online Criticism: 'I Allow Myself a Little Time to Be Upset'

    The HGTV star revealed the key to blocking out online haters in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE

  • Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife

    A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz’s body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

  • Frasier Revival Adds a Brainy British Pal for Frasier — Is He the New Niles?

    Frasier Crane will have someone new to trade witty bon mots with while sipping sherry: Paramount+’s upcoming Frasier revival has added British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst to the cast, according to our sister site Variety, making him the first new cast member to join the series. Lyndhurst — a veteran of UK TV shows like Only […]

  • Montgomery leaves trash talk behind in Vegas to lead Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Taylor Montgomery quietly went about his work with a 4-under 66 on Friday for the early lead in the Sony Open, hardly looking like a guy who would willingly trash talk Michael Jordan. He loves to run his mouth for fun. This golf job is working out pretty good, too. Montgomery finished in the top 15 at all but one of the PGA Tour events he played in the fall, and he carried it into the new year down from the shores of Waikiki Beach by scrambling his way around Waia

  • ‘Frasier’: Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy In Sequel For Paramount+

    Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman, Deception) has been tapped to star opposite Kelsey Grammer in Frasier, Paramount+’s sequel series to the classic NBC sitcom. Cutmore-Scott will play Frasier Crane’s son Freddy. Also cast in the followup as a series regular is British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst who will play Alan Cornwall, a university professor who is an old […]

  • Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackp

  • Former NATO commander says Putin is 'scrambling' for manpower in Ukraine and 'will take anything' at this point

    "It's a sign of how difficult this fight has become for him," the former NATO commander said of Putin's manpower problems in Ukraine.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics