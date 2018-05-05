Who Won the Kentucky Derby This Year?

Justify was the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby, which took place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The horse had the best odds to win the Derby at 5-2 going into the race.

It was the first time in 136 years that a colt who didn't race as a two-year-old won the Derby, breaking the Curse of Apollo.

Jockey Mike Smith rode Justify to the victory, and previously rode Giacomo to a win in the 2005 Kentucky Derby.

Rounding out the top five finishers of the race were Good Magic, Audible, Instilled Regard and My Boy Jack.

Justify will now have a shot at chasing the Triple Crown as it prepares for the 143rd Preakness Stakes, which will take place May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.

See the full list of finishers below.

2018 Kentucky Derby Finish Order

1. Justify

2. Good Magic

3. Audible

4. Instilled Regard

5. My Boy Jack

6. Bravazo

7. Hofburg

8. Lone Sailor

9. Vino Rosso

10. Solomini

11. Firenze Fire

12. Bolt d’Oro

13. Flameaway

14. Enticed

15. Promises Fulfilled

16. Free Drop Billy

17. Noble Indy

18. Combatant

19. Magnum Moon

20. Mendelssohn





































