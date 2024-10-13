“He won every duel” – Manager raves about Chelsea’s bargain summer buy after international debut

The international break is a frustrating time for club fans who just want to see their team in action – but it does create some interesting chances for us to see players outside of their usual remit, and it brings opportunities for those pushing for first team minutes at Chelsea to strut their stuff.

Renato Veiga is a perfect example – he’s been doing great in our B team, but will be keen to show what he can do at a higher level. His move to Chelsea this summer earned him much more respect in his native Portugal, and he got a start at centre back in their Nations League win over Poland last night.

Manager Roberto Martinez gushed about him afterwards:

“I’m very pleased because he didn’t play like a young player, he showed incredible maturity. He was a focused and aggressive centre-back, he won every duel, he’s very strong in the air. His debut level shows his potential,” the Portugal manager explained.

Renato Veiga and Diogo Costa playing for Portugal.

90 minutes line up perfectly for Veiga’s first team return at Chelsea

This start couldn’t have come at a better time for Chelsea. Marc Cucurella is suspended for next weekend’s game against Liverpool, so we want Veiga fit and firing for that game. In an ideal world he doesn’t play against Scotland for his country on Tuesday night – but he’s had a pretty restful season so far all things considered and should be capable of a Tuesday – Sunday double if Martinez calls on him – which on the basis of these glowing quotes, he surely will.

Despite not yet making himself into a first team player at Chelsea yet, Veiga is having a great start to the season overall. He’s said he likes the physical style of the Premier League, and he’s the perfect player to fit into it.