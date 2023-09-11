Who won Alone UK 2023?

Tom Williams doing a piece to camera in Alone (Channel 4)

The winner of Channel 4’s reality show Alone was finally crowned on Sunday (September 10) after a suspenseful finale.

The last contender standing received £100,000, after countless endurance challenges where competitors are tasked with experiencing isolation in the Canadian wilderness for as long as they can. The competitors are required to provide their own food, construct their own shelter, and maintain mental stimulation.

It was a stressful finale as numerous finalists made the painful decision to go. Ultimately, Tom Williams, a 39-year-old company director and Elise, a 32-year-old London PR executive, were the only two left.

Who won Alone 2023?

After spending 34 days in the great outdoors, Williams triumphed in the grand finale, winning the £100,000 grand prize when Elise left and Naomi failed at fishing.

When informed that he had won the contest, Williams’s immediate reaction was shock: “What? No! My heart is pounding out of its chest. It feels like a dream.”

Williams beat fellow contestants Naomi, Elise, and Alan.

Williams’ struggle to obtain food was depicted in the final episode, and in an effort to stay alive and escape starvation, the daring adventurer chose to eat a nearby mouse that had broken into his tent.

It turned out the mouse had been Williams’s worst nightmare for the past few nights of the challenge, so deciding to trap and eat the animal wasn’t too difficult a choice.

Williams claims he’s an “avid” fan of the American version, having “watched 10 seasons of it”.

“I was resolutely there for 60 days in my mind. Then, suddenly, it was done. It was a real shift in my brain, and it was quite hard to comprehend.”

When questioned afterwards about how winning made him feel, Williams responded, “On the one hand, I felt immensely joyful and proud of myself and surprised! It was an incredible rush and I was excited to be returning to the comforts of civilisation and food that you do fantasise about.”

Things are looking better now that he is back in bustling Lisbon with his wife Eleanor and son Ed, age six: “I want to slow down, without a doubt.”

How can I go back and watch?

Episodes can be streamed for free on My4, the place to catch up on Channel 4 shows.

