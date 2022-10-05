Women's World Cup: Wales inspires younger generation

The success of the Wales women's football team has had a "massive impact" on sport in schools according to one PE teacher.

Josh Williams, a teacher at Ysgol Gyfun y Strade in Llanelli, said the number of girls wanting to play and train has increased significantly.

On Thursday, Wales face Bosnia-Herzegovina in a World Cup play-off match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

They could be on course to qualify for a major tournament for the first time.

Mr Williams said the team's achievements so far has had a clear impact: "It's had a massive impact on the girls, we've seen our numbers fly up as far as participation in our extra-curricular activities.

"In football and rugby, the numbers compared to a few years ago have shot up, and I think the biggest factor in that is the success of the Wales women's teams.

He said the girls now have role models and see how much attention these sports are getting in the press, and it inspires them.

"There's no doubt it's had a big impact on our playing fields, when I first started here, we had maybe 10-12 girls training weekly, maybe one or two would be club players.

Princess said she would love to be in the position where she could inspire girls like the Wales women's team do

"But now, we have over 20 girls out training most lunch times, and almost each one plays in a club outside of school," said Mr Williams.

"Over the last two games, we've got over 350 pupils going up to Cardiff to watch, compared to a few years where we took around 50 pupils up, it shows how keen the girls, and boys are to go up and support them," he added.

One pupil who said she has seen attitudes change towards the sport since starting at the school is Year 13 pupil Poppy.

One PE teacher in Llanelli said Wales women's performance has had a massive impact on the girls in the school

"When I first started in Year 7, I was the only girl in my year to play football outside of school, I used to play with only a few other girls.

"But now I help to coach the young girls football and 90% of them play for a club outside of school, which is lovely to see."

'More confident'

Poppy plays for Swansea City Ladies Under 19s, and hopes to continue to follow her passion.

Story continues

"I think seeing Wales women play has really influenced us a lot, we get excited when seeing them, and it makes us think, if they can do it, then so can we.

"It's really exciting to see, the girls love it too, and it's really helped them feel more confident," she said.

Princess who is in Year 8 said playing football is her "happy place".

Josh Williams, PE teacher at Ysgol Gyfun y Strade hopes to take about 350 pupils to the game on Thursday

"I really enjoy doing it and it takes a lot of stress away, it makes me happy."

The school will be taking pupils up to Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday to cheer the team on.

"Watching the women play is really inspiring, I'd love to be in that position one day, and I love watching them play, and can't wait to support them," said Princess.

Seren, is in Year 13, and helps coach the younger football teams alongside Poppy.

Seren helps coach the younger girls at her school and said it is great to see the girls be inspired and improve every week

"Over the last two years, we've seen a lot more of the younger girls showing an interest in playing football and turn up to practice.

"They are being inspired to play in the team, in school and outside, and they are improving week on week - it's great to see."

If Wales beat Bosnia-Herzegovina, they will go to Switzerland on 11 October, and if they win that game, an inter-continental play-off in February will be the next hurdle with the team one step closer to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in July 2023, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand.