Women’s World Cup 2023: How to watch the USA vs. Vietnam game

The USWNT makes their 2023 World Cup debut this Friday, facing off against Vietnam. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

US soccer fans, get ready, it’s almost time for the the US Women's National Team (USWNT) to make their debut at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. After taking home the past two World Cup trophies, (2019 and 2015) the USWNT kicks off their 2023 World Cup run with a game against Vietnam on Friday, July 21. Thankfully, despite some inevitably awkward game times for American viewers, USA vs. Vietnam is scheduled for a 9 p.m. ET, making Team USA's first game relatively easy on fans. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the USWNT's first 2023 World Cup game: USA vs. Vietnam, plus the full Women’s World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Vietnam:

Stream BBC World Cup coverage free with ExpressVPN

Best way to watch World Cup games on Fox and FS1

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the USWNT's first World Cup game?

Team USA plays their first game of the Women's World Cup on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel is the USA vs. Vietnam World Cup game on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage. Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.

Friday's USA vs. Vietnam game will air on Fox — which you may easily have access to over the air on your live TV channels (remember those?). Don't have access to live local Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Vietnam without cable:

Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Blue plan offers Fox and FS1 in select markets, along with 41 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you're worried about missing any of the early morning World Cup action, you can always record games. With no tricky contract to get out of, at $20, Sling blue is an easy and affordable way to watch the entire month of World Cup games.

Fubo TV's Pro tier gives you access to Fox and FS1 (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $75 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch every World Cup game, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record those early morning games to watch later. The platform also offers a 7-day free trial period, so you could catch some of the Women's World Cup totally free.

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Get over-the-air Fox with a digital TV antenna

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

BBC and ITV will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

BBC and ITV will share coverage of the Women's World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you're in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don't worry, we've got a hack for you:

ExpressVPN offers "internet without borders," meaning you can tune into the BBC and ITV's free UK coverage of the Women's World Cup this month as opposed to paying for Fox and FS1. All you'll need to do is sign up for Express VPN, change your server location to the UK, and then make a free BBC iPlayer or ITVX account. Be sure to check the BBC coverage schedule to find out which games you can watch where. ExpressVPN's added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 35% and get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN's 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee (basically, a free trial that conveniently lasts the length of the Women's World Cup).

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada (10:30 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (9 p.m. on FOX)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: England vs. Haiti (5:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Denmark vs. China (8 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (6 a.m. on FOX)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)

Every way you can stream Fox and FS1 live:

Stream BBC coverage free

Watch Fox and FS1

Watch Fox and FS1

Watch Fox and FS1

Watch Fox and FS1

Watch Fox and FS1