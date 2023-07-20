Women's World Cup opens in New Zealand despite deadly shooting hours before

The opening match of the Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand went ahead as planned Thursday after a shooting hours earlier near the Norwegian team’s hotel left three people dead and six injured.

A gunman opened fire with a pump-action shotgun on the third floor of a building under construction near the hotel housing the Norwegian team in central Auckland Thursday morning, killing two people and injuring six, including a police officer.

Police said the shooter, who is believed to have been an employee at the construction site of the building, and was known to police with a history of domestic violence, was found dead at the site, and that the attack was not directly linked to the World Cup.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the shooting appeared to be the actions of an individual, and there was no risk to national security.

"There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk," Hipkins said during a televised media briefing.

New Zealand banned all military style semi-automatics and other deadly guns after a shooter killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019.

Extra security was deployed outside the Eden Park stadium for the first of two opening games, between New Zealand and Norway.

