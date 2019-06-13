Commentator receives death threats after criticising 'disgraceful' USA celebrations

Kaylyn Kyle, a former Canadian soccer player and current commentator, says she’s received death threats after criticising the USA’s celebrations during their 13-0 thrashing of Thailand at the Women’s World Cup.

Kyle, who works for sports network TSN, said Tuesday she was ‘disgusted’ after the US women ran up the score and continued to celebrate each goal throughout the match.

Alex Morgan celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's twelfth goal. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

"As a Canadian we would just never ever think of doing something like that,” she said in a broadcast.

“For me it's disrespectful, it's disgraceful ... Hats off to Thailand for holding their head high.”

Meghan Rapinoe, who scored one goal in the game and celebrated with airplane arms and kicks, said after the game: “Obviously we have the utmost respect for everyone we play, but it's the World Cup.”

She also told Fox Sports that “our only crime was an explosion of joy.”

They even had a routine worked out. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Kyle tweeted on Wednesday night that she’d gotten death threats for her opinion. She also included a clarification of her comments.

“To the people sending me death threats, let me set the record STRAIGHT!,” she said.

Kaylyn Kyle in action for Canada in 2015. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

“I never once said to never score as many goals as you can in a World Cup!!! PLEASE WATCH FULL SEGMENT! I said the exact opposite ITS THE WORLD CUP!!! You score as many as you can and don’t take the foot off the gas pedal!

“I did say i thought it was excessive and disrespectful the goal celebrations of the American team once the score hit 8-0.

“Everyone is allowed there (sic) opinions toward my thoughts 100% but please leave the death threats!

“I’m a big girl and love a good debate but there’s no need for this in this already crazy world! Love you all.”

This is the last I will comment on this issue.

💕 Kay pic.twitter.com/EsrYxFmDkQ — Kaylyn Kyle (@KaylynKyle) June 11, 2019

