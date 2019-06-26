Glastonbury to show England's World Cup clash after plea from player

Glastonbury Festival will screen England’s World Cup quarter-final tie with Norway after a special request from Lioness Georgia Stanway.

The England midfielder tweeted Glastonbury on Monday asking them to show Thursday’s game for her brother, who will be at the festival rather than in Le Harve watching his sister in action.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Relief for the Stanway family came on Tuesday, when Glastonbury announced it would be showing the Lionesses last-eight showdown.

We are delighted to be able to announce that - of course! - we’ll be screening The @Lionesses’ Women's World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday, on the West Holts Stage’s big screens. Kick-off is 8pm (@StanwayGeorgia, we’ll look out for your brother!) #TheLionesses pic.twitter.com/8jnVYVbjm2 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 25, 2019

READ MORE: FIFA to probe Cameroon’s behaviour in World Cup

READ MORE: Women's World Cup 2019: Italy ease to quarter-final with win convincing against China

Hi @GlastoFest I’ve got a favour to ask. My brother is there on Thursday, can you screen our quarter final game please? #Lionesses 🦁🦁🦁 — Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) June 24, 2019

Story continues

Writing from their official account (@GlastoFest), a statement read: “We are delighted to be able to announce that - of course! - we’ll be screening The @Lionesses’ Women's World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday, on the West Holts Stage’s big screens.

“Kick-off is 8pm (@StanwayGeorgia, we’ll look out for your brother!) #TheLionesses”

England will face Norway after beating Cameroon in a controversial last-16 match in which they emerged 3-0 victors.

The behaviour of the Cameroonian players and staff in that match is subject of a priority investigation.

Thank you!! @johnpaul9_ your request has been accepted 🙌🏼✅ https://t.co/C4iQfwXrC8 — Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) June 25, 2019

England, though, will be eager to put that match behind them as they prepare to face Norway - who knocked out Australia on penalties in the previous round.

The winners will play hosts France or reigning champions USA in Lyon on Tuesday.

Featured from our writers