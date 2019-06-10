Women's World Cup Du Jour: Set piece propels Canada, Argentina earns historic point

Argentina players celebrate at the final whistle of their draw against Japan at the 2019 Women's World Cup. (Getty)

This is Yahoo Soccer’s daily Women’s World Cup recap. From the best performances to the buzziest moments, we’ll make sure you don’t miss a thing from France.

Monday’s results

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Japan 0-0 Argentina

Canada 1-0 Cameroon

Another World Cup of set pieces

Set pieces were the story of the 2018 men’s World Cup. Or one of the stories, anyway. Of 169 total goals scored in Russia last summer, 71 – or 42 percent – came from free kicks, corners or penalties. The belief among soccer thinkers was that those record-smashing numbers represented not an aberration, but a trend. And 12 months later, another World Cup is continuing it.

Through four days, there have been 22 goals in France. If you count Sam Kerr’s penalty follow-up, half of them have stemmed from set pieces. Five of the 11 dead-ball goals were winners.

We’ve seen creative play design. We’ve seen a variety of corner techniques. On Monday, in the second of two games, Canada became the latest nation to ride one to victory. Kadeisha Buchanan’s 45th-minute header gave the Canadians an early leg up in Group E (starts 28 seconds in):

CANADA TAKE THE LEAD!



Kadeisha Buchanan is wide open at the far post to head in the opening goal right before halftime. #FIFAWWC #CAN pic.twitter.com/APmKfPTAvY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 10, 2019

Story continues

It was not beautiful in soccer’s traditional sense. Nor was the result as emphatic as Canada would have expected. But the corner scheme was certainly clever. Buchanan, a powerful center back who was a breakout star four years ago as a 19-year-old, lurked outside the box, and outside of Cameroonian minds.

Teammates congregated at the near post. Buchanan lulled her marker to sleep, then darted toward the far post, and onto the end of Janine Beckie’s lofted cross.

It was the only goal of a dull game, and the only one of the day. But that doesn’t mean the 180 minutes of soccer were without excitement and emotion.

Argentina earns first Women’s World Cup point

Consider where the Argentine women’s national team was four years ago. It had been to the World Cup twice. Its all-time record? Six games played, six losses, two goals scored, 33 against. Now, in 2015, at least in FIFA’s eyes, it didn’t even exist.

Long neglected by a malfunctioning soccer federation whose officials either embezzled funds or allocated them to the men, the women were considered “inactive.” They fell out of FIFA’s rankings altogether because the federation hadn’t organized enough games for them. Two years later, they’d strike over paltry pay and amateurish working conditions.

And two years after that?

Argentina earn their first ever point at a FIFA Women's World Cup!



The reaction after the final whistle says it all. pic.twitter.com/kMK7o0xnrP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2019

Argentina claimed its first ever point at a Women’s World Cup with a dogged, inspiring defensive effort against 2011 and 2015 finalist Japan. When the final whistle blew on a 0-0 draw, players sunk to their knees; embraced one another in tears; beamed with pride.

Japan, meanwhile, looked like a fallen power stuck in between talented generations. This wasn’t one-way traffic; it was more so a stagnant traffic jam, with the Japanese unable to break down opponents who should have been overmatched.

But they’ll still likely get out of the group. Those 90 minutes weren’t about them. They were about Argentina, and the type of emotions that make the World Cup what it is.

Headlines from the touchlines

All eyes turn toward the USWNT

By the time the U.S. women kick off their World Cup campaign on Tuesday at 9 p.m. local time, it will have been 96 hours since France opened the tournament in style. Four whole days. The wait has been agonizing. But finally, it is over – almost.

To pass the time until Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan take the field in Reims, we’ve got plenty of options for you. Our World Cup preview hub has a full month of USWNT features, analysis, primers, rankings and more. Dig in.

Tuesday’s games