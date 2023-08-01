Women's World Cup 2023 score predictions: Rachel Brown-Finnis predicts the final round of group games

Rachel Brown-Finnis's predictions

No host nation has been eliminated at the group stage in any of the previous eight Fifa Women's World Cup tournaments, but Australia and New Zealand are both at risk of an early exit this time.

Both co-hosts need to win their final group games to be sure of reaching the knockout stages, but who else will make the last 16, and who will be heading home?

BBC Sport football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis is predicting the outcome of all 64 games at the tournament and, before it started, she also picked her two teams to go through from each group and reach the knockout stage.

GROUP A

Games Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Sunday, 30 July Norway v Philippines 6-0 2-0 Sunday, 30 July Switzerland v New Zealand 0-0 0-1

Brown-Finnis' pre-tournament picks: Norway (winners) and New Zealand (runners-up)

Norway v Philippines

Norway 6-0 Philippines

I was expecting Norway to be in a much better position in Group A after two games, and their situation reflects how important the squad environment is for results.

A collection of talented individual players who are fragmented and disjointed lost to New Zealand and then drew with Switzerland, who both have less quality and no real superstars but are more unified as teams.

Norway haven't even managed a goal yet but they can still go through with a win if the other game goes their way.

That part is out of their control, but I think they will do their bit and beat the Philippines, who are still in the mix themselves.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 2-0

Switzerland v New Zealand

Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

This one is going to be very close but I am backing New Zealand to edge it and top the group.

The Ferns have got team spirit and togetherness in abundance and that can make the difference for them - they have a real desire to get through and a collective approach to making it happen.

New Zealand will be kicking themselves that they slipped up against the Philippines, in one of the biggest shocks of this World Cup so far.

Switzerland have been very solid in their opening matches and are yet to concede a goal, but I am going for the co-hosts to get through.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 0-1

GROUP B

Games Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Monday, 31 July Canada v Australia 0-4 1-2 Monday, 31 July Republic of Ireland v Nigeria 0-0 0-0

Brown-Finnis' pre-tournament picks: Australia (winners) and Canada (runners-up)

Canada v Australia

Canada 0-4 Australia

Group B is another one where no-one is through yet, and what a game this is to decide who makes it.

Australia will be devastated that they come into their final group game needing to beat Canada, when they were expected by many to be safely into the last 16 by now.

Canada have not looked at their sharpest so far, but they are still very experienced in situations like this and the Matildas will need everything to come together if they are going to beat them.

Sam Kerr is available for Australia after her injury but I'd be surprised if she started this game. They will probably see how the game pans out and wait to see if they need her.

I don't think it will be straight-forward at all for the co-hosts, but I am going to go with my heart and say they will make it - the tournament really needs them to get through too.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-2

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Nigeria

The Republic of Ireland are out but they have competed so well, exactly the way I was hoping they would.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have surpassed all expectations - including my own - but fully deserve to be top of Group B. From what we've seen so far, no-one will want to play them in the last 16.

They are not too bothered about dominating possession or indeed any other set of stats. They are only concerned about being really hard to break down. Chiamaka Nnadozie has been excellent in goal too, and then up the other end they can rely on stardust to get their goals.

A draw would be enough to send Nigeria through no matter what happens elsewhere, and the Republic would be happy with that outcome too, because it would give them their first World Cup point.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 0-0

GROUP C

Games Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Monday, 31 July Costa Rica v Zambia 1-3 2-2 Monday, 31 July Japan v Spain 4-0 1-2

Brown-Finnis' pre-tournament picks: Spain (winners) and Zambia (runners-up)

Costa Rica v Zambia

Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia

These teams are both already out and are yet to score a goal or put a point on the board.

So, I can see them wanting to go out and show what they can do. There is not much point in them being cagey now.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 2-2

Japan v Spain

Japan 4-0 Spain

This World Cup feels wide open from what we've seen so far and I would include both of these teams in my list of five or six serious contenders who have either been really impressive or look like they have another couple of gears to find.

With their progress already assured, they are both trying to top group C, but I don't think either will fear whoever they end up facing out of Group A. I could see Japan or Spain going on to win the tournament, they have been that good.

It's hard to pick a winner here, but I am going to go with Spain to take it, just about.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-2

GROUP D

Games Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Tuesday, 1 August China v England x-x 0-1 Tuesday, 1 August Haiti v Denmark x-x 1-0

Brown-Finnis' pre-tournament picks: England (winners) and Denmark (runners-up).

China v England

China v England (1 August, 12:00)

This has been the group of 1-0 wins so far - all four results have ended up with that scoreline so I am backing that trend to continue.

England only need one point to make it out of Group D but I think they will get all three, and then who joins them could come down to fair play points, and be decided by the number of yellow cards each team has received.

We want the Lionesses to stay clear of all of that, and I am confident they will get the job done.

China are capable of making things difficult for England, however, and seeing them toil with 10 men to beat Haiti in their last match was very impressive.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 0-1

Haiti v Denmark

Haiti v Denmark (1 August, 12:00)

Haiti can feel hard done by to have been beaten in both of their games so far, losing to a penalty on each occasion, but you just know they will go for it again against Denmark and maybe this is when their luck turns.

If England beat China it opens the door for Haiti to get out of Group D with a win, although it might come down to fair play points. It is going to be so close that I can see a conundrum like that happening at the end of it.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-0

GROUP E

Games Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Tuesday, 1 August Portugal v USA0 0-0 1-3 Tuesday, 1 August Vietnam v Netherlands 0-7 0-2

Brown-Finnis' pre-tournament picks: USA (winners) and Netherlands (runners-up).

Portugal v USA

Portugal 0-0 USA

The USA will go through if they avoid defeat and although they have made something of a slow start in Group E, I can't see them having too many problems against Portugal.

The defending champions are one of the teams I am expecting to ramp it up as the World Cup goes on, because they have a lot of younger players who are taking part in their first tournament and learning the ropes.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-3

Vietnam v Netherlands

Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands

The Netherlands only need a draw here to make the last 16 but they should win comfortably.

I liked what I saw from the Dutch in their draw with the USA and that performance bodes well for the tests to come in the knockout stage.

They have found a really effective way of playing and breaking teams down without the injured Vivianne Miedema, and they look the real deal.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 0-2

GROUP F

Games Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Jamaica v Brazil x-x 1-1 Panama v France x-x 0-2

Brown-Finnis' pre-tournament picks: France (winners) and Brazil (runners-up).

Jamaica v Brazil

Jamaica v Brazil (2 August, 11:00)

Realistically, Brazil have to win this game to get out of Group F but Jamaica showed with their 0-0 draw with France that they are very strong defensively.

The Reggae Girlz will also have their captain and talisman, Khadija Bunny Shaw, back from suspension to add more bite to their attack.

Brazil did not show as much attacking flair against France as they did against Panama but I am expecting them to drive forward again here.

It is going to be an exciting game, but I just have a feeling Jamaica will frustrate them and get the draw they need to progress.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-1

Panama v France

Panama v France (2 August, 11:00)

I really enjoyed co-commentating on France's win over Brazil - France's squad depth made the difference in the end, with the players they brought on, but either team could have won it.

Hopefully that was a sign of what we'll see more of in the knockout stages, with not much of a gap between the teams, but France should run out easy winners here to ensure they go through.

They looked brilliant down the left-hand side against Brazil and they should be too organised, and also too dynamic, for Panama to deal with.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 0-2

GROUP G

Games Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Argentina v Sweden x-x 0-3 South Africa v Italy x-x 1-0

Brown-Finnis' pre-tournament picks: Sweden (winners) and Italy (runners-up).

Argentina v Sweden

Argentina v Sweden (2 August, 08:00)

Argentina need a win to have any chance of progressing, but that is just not happening.

Sweden are already though, and reminded everyone with their big win against Italy what powerhouses they are.

They have got the opportunity to rest several players here but I don't think they will, and I can see them steamrollering over Argentina in the same way.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 0-3

South Africa v Italy

South Africa v Italy (2 August, 08:00)

South Africa need to win this one to finish second, otherwise Italy go through.

It is a huge moment for both teams, but especially Banyana Banyana, who are playing in only their second World Cup and have not made it out of the groups before.

If they can play like they did against Sweden, I can see South Africa doing it. That's why I am backing them, because I have seen how they can play, but they will have to change their habit of conceding late goals.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-0

GROUP H

Games Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Thursday, 3 August South Korea v Germany x-x 0-2 Thursday, 3 August Morocco v Colombia x-x 1-3

Brown-Finnis' pre-tournament picks: Germany (winners) and South Korea (runners-up).

South Korea v Germany

South Korea v Germany (3 August, 11:00)

This has been the group of shocks, with the latest one being Germany's last-gasp defeat by Colombia. I certainly didn't see that one coming.

Even so, I still think Germany will be too strong for South Korea - who have not scored a goal or picked up a point so far - and there is only one winner here.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 0-2

Morocco v Colombia

Morocco v Colombia (3 August, 11:00)

Colombia's success against South Korea in their opening game caught me out, but it was a bigger surprise when Morocco did the same too, for their first ever World Cup win.

Morocco are ranked 72nd in the world while South Korea are a top 20 team, so that was a great achievement.

There is a similar gulf in rankings here - Colombia are number 25, and they showed how good they are when they beat Germany in their second game. They only need a point to go through, but I think they will get all three.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-3