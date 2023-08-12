Women's World Cup 2023: England's knockout stage path

A graphic showing England's route to the final which can also be found on our Groups and Schedules page: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/womens-world-cup/schedule

England are two games away from winning the Women's World Cup after coming from behind to beat Colombia in their quarter-final.

The Lionesses will face co-hosts Australia in their semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday (11:00 BST).

In the other semi-final on Tuesday (09:00 BST) Spain will battle Sweden for a place in Sunday's final.

European champions England lost 2-0 to Australia in a friendly in April, their only defeat under manager Sarina Wiegman.

England have never reached a World Cup final having fallen at the semi-final stage at the past two World Cups.

There will be a new name on the World Cup trophy this summer with all four teams left in the competition hoping to win the tournament for the first time.

England are fourth in the world in Fifa's rankings, six places above Australia who beat France on penalties in the quarter-final.

At third, Sweden, victors over the highly fancied United States and Japan in their two knockout games are the highest-ranked team left in the competition.

Spain, who needed extra-time to beat last tournament's finalists the Netherlands last time out, are ranked sixth.