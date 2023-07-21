Women's World Cup 2023: Canada vs. Nigeria live updates, highlights, how to watch, TV channel

Canada begins its 2023 Women's World Cup run Thursday against Nigeria. Follow along here for the latest.

Canada kicks off its 2023 Women's World Cup against Nigeria on Thursday at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, eager to jump right out of the gates with a win against their 40th ranked opponents.

The Canadians have faced the Nigerians only four times on the international stage, winning twice and drawing 2-2 in their last meeting, a friendly in April 2022. However, Nigeria defeated Canada in the countries' sole World Cup clash in 2011.

Canada, the reigning Olympic champion in women's soccer, will have to keep a close eye on Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala, who was nominated for the 2023 Ballon D'Or award and has won the African Women's Player of the Year award on four occasions. The FC Barcelona star scored 26 goals in all competitions last season on the way to capturing Spanish Primera Division Femenina and UEFA Women's Champions League titles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Startling lineup

How to watch the match

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CTV, TSN, RDS

How to stream: TSN.ca

Jordyn Huitema of Canada will be a player to watch at the World Cup. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

What group is Canada in?

The seventh-ranked Canadians are in Group B, and will face off against Nigeria (40), Ireland (22) and co-host Australia (10) in the group stages.

What Canadian players should I keep an eye on?

Head coach Bev Priestman has picked a squad with a mix of young talent and veteran pedigree, hoping it can cook up a deep run in Australia and New Zealand.

Midfielder Julia Grosso headlines a crop of youngsters eager to take the next step and cement themselves as the next stars of the Canadian national team.

Veteran leaders like Kadeisha Buchanan, Kayla Sheridan and Ashley Lawrence have seen plenty of success on the international stage, and will hope to guide their country to World Cup glory this summer.

And, of course, Canada can still count on the greatest women's soccer player of all-time, 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, for a timely goal here and there.

You can find the full roster here.