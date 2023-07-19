Women's World Cup 2023: Who are Canada's top players to watch?

Heading into their eighth World Cup, Canada will utilize a series of players to get the job done.

The Canadian women's national team is days away from kicking off their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign.

Their first match takes place on July 21 against Nigeria (kick-off 10:30pm ET), and many people are wondering which players to keep an eye on.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Les Rouges won gold, Canada relied upon soccer legend Christine Sinclair. But heading into their eighth World Cup, the team have become a united front, utilizing a series of players rather than one star to get the job done.

While Canada has many outstanding athletes, here are five players you should be watching heading into the sport's most coveted tournament.

Cloé Lacasse

Cloé Lacasse tends to hide in the shadows of Canada's big name strikers Christine Sinclair and Jordyn Huitema. However, she's one of the most underrated players on the squad.

Recently, Lacasse caught the eye of WSL giants Arsenal, and completed her transfer to London from Benfica last month.

The 30-year-old's time with the Gunners will be an opportunity to grow her game alongside some of the sport's biggest names, including England captain Leah Williamson and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema.

"[Lacasse is] thriving. I think she’s dangerous, anytime she’s on the pitch she makes things happen," Canada Manager Bev Priestman told Sportsnet. "Her confidence is growing, and she is an integral part of the chemistry, the team spirit off the pitch but also her contribution on the pitch."

Kadeisha Buchanan

Another player making waves in the WSL is 27-year-old Kadeisha Buchanan.

The Chelsea centre-back is a reliable presence on Canada's backline, and is known for her aggression and fearlessness.

Since making her debut for the Reds, Buchanan has become a three-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year (2015, 2017 and 2020) and played a vital role in Canada's past World Cups and Olympic campaigns.

Domestically, before joining Chelsea, she spent six seasons with Division 1 Feminine club Olympique Lyonnais, winning a handful of Champions League and league title honours. As a mainstay on the English side, she's hoping to help the Blues earn their fourth-consecutive WSL title.

Priestman previously told Canada Soccer that Buchanan, "has world-class qualities that any country would be proud to have, and she is a highly valued member of the squad both on and off the pitch."

Another Canadian player to watch is Ashley Lawrence. She’s one of Canada’s most consistent players, and her speed will be relied upon this World Cup to chase down and stop opponents.

After a career-high 28 matches with PSG last season, the 28-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Chelsea until the summer of 2026. The defender will bring a wealth of experience at both the domestic and international levels to a squad that's used to success.

"I think she's one of the best full-backs in the world, if not the best," Priestman told OneSoccer in April 2022.

"Working with her, and seeing her live at training, she's unbelievable, and doesn't get the recognition that she deserves."

Julia Grosso

Julia Grosso made a name for herself after scoring Canada's Olympic gold-medal winning goal in a penalty shoot-out in Tokyo.

On the club front, for Juventus in Serie A Femminile, the 22-year-old scored three goals and recorded seven assists in 20 league appearances.

Due to her strong campaign, which also included a Copa Italia win, Grosso was dubbed the Midfielder of the Season and was named to the 2022-23 Serie A Team of the Season.

While the youngster didn't play during the 2019 World Cup, she's hoping to earn more minutes this time around, and prove to Priestman why she deserves a spot on the starting lineup.

Not playing last World Cup actually helped Grosso learn "to stay in the present moment," as told to The Athletic. Presence will be an important part of her mental preparation for this summer's tournament.

Kailen Sheridan

Kailen Sheridan is Canada's starting goalie. She is widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the women's game, and provides leadership and consistency to the squad.

Time and time again, the 28-year-old performs well under pressure and against tough international competition.

Her ability to make big saves and strong goalkeeping decisions helped her earn the 2022 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award for her campaign with the San Diego Wave. For Canada, she won the Golden Glove at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship and is known for her "brick wall" mentality.

Although goalkeepers don't tend to get much attention, Sheridan is undisputedly someone who can change the pace and energy of a game.

"We think she’s the best in the world, and obviously we’re biased because we get to train with her every day," San Diego Wave goalkeeper coach Louis Hunt told The Globe and Mail.

"You watch other games, other tournaments and leagues, it’s rare to see a goalkeeper who is as good at shot stopping as she is, as well as being so good in possession."