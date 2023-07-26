Women's World Cup 2023: Canada overcomes early shock for convincing win vs. Ireland

Adriana Leon's second half goal proved to be the winner as a resilient Canadian squad capped off a comeback win against Ireland on Wednesday.

Adriana Leon's second half goal proved to be the winner as a resilient Canadian squad capped off a comeback win against Ireland on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Canada clinched its first win of the 2023 Women's World Cup with a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland in Perth on Wednesday.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe opened the scoring early with a brilliant Olimpico goal from a corner in the fourth minute, stunning the Canadians. The goal was Ireland's first ever in a Women's World Cup, igniting the thousands of Irish fans in attendance at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

OLIMPICO ALERT!!



Katie McCabe scores directly from the corner kick for a stunner to give Ireland the 1-0 lead!#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/y8k7U641pG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 26, 2023

Despite the early shock, Canada would settle in to the game midway through the opening half, dominating possession and controlling the pace of play. Their possession was rewarded with an equalizer in added time, when a Julia Grosso cross was deflected in by Irish defender Megan Connolly for an own goal.

CANADA DRAWS EVEN JUST BEFORE THE HALF! #FIFAWWC https://t.co/0p3Mex9H19 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 26, 2023

Canada came roaring out for the second half with a flurry of substitutions, including veterans Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt. The Canadians continued their dominance after the half, stringing passes together and working hard out of possession to reclaim the ball. Schmidt would prove especially decisive once again, setting up forward Adriana Leon for the go-ahead tally in the 53rd minute of play.

Bev Priestman's side managed the game efficiently from there on out, holding on to the ball and frustrating their desperate opponents, who needed at least a draw to keep their tournament alive. Canada skillfully played through Ireland, but struggled to put away a number of clear chances on goal, including two missed opportunities by Sinclair.

Christine Sinclair gets a look at goal, but is unable to bury it! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/tPEpsg4yCX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 26, 2023

Christine Sinclair is going to want to have this one back as she can't corral the cross! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/uNqmhQGYbM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 26, 2023

Canada would hold off the Irish relatively comfortably as they saw out the victory and took home all three points, while also claiming top spot in Group B. Priestman admitted she was most proud of her team's resilience in accomplishing the come-from-behind win.

Story continues

"I'm just really proud of them. I think in the first 20 minutes, the occasion got to them, it was like playing in Australia at home again," she said post-game. "Second half, that's what I love about this team, they did whatever it took to win, we know how to win, and we did it when it really mattered. That game can be the making of us."

Priestman chose to introduce a trio of substitutions at halftime, bringing on Sinclair, Schmidt and Shelina Zadorsky, three of Canada's most experienced players. The move proved to be a stroke of genius, as both Sinclair and Schmidt settled the game down and wisely managed the flow of play. Zadorsky's presence in the middle of the defence stumped Ireland's forwards, who had little to no space to threaten keeper Kailen Sheridan's net.

Zadorsky replaced star defender Kadeisha Buchanan, who had missed training the day before the match due to illness. Buchanan was also struck at close range by a hard shot in the first half and was visibly shaken. Priestman did not have an update on the 27-year-old's health immediately after the game, but the team will hope their defensive leader won't miss any significant time.

Jessie Fleming's inclusion in the starting 11 was also refreshing for Canada, as the creative midfielder provided a spark to the team that they lacked in their draw with Nigeria, which the 25-year-old was forced to sit out with an injury.

Jordyn Huitema was once again a focal point for the Canadian squad, relied upon for her aerial ability to head balls down to teammates in the attacking half and using her speed to get to the touchline and whip crosses into the box. She continued to be unlucky in front of goal, however, with a number of chances being steered away by Irish keeper Courtney Brosnan, who made six saves on the day.

Sinclair finds Huitema, but Courtney Brosnan gets her gloves on the lovely strike! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xMKJPe79Dr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 26, 2023

Canada will now turn its attention towards the final matchday of the group stages and undoubtedly its trickiest opponent yet, host Australia.

Australia is expected to be without its superstar, mercurial striker Sam Kerr, who remains sidelined with a mysterious injury. But the Matildas will give Canada their toughest test to this point, with Group B supremacy most likely on the line come July 31.