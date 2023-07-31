Women's World Cup 2023: Canada headed home after trouncing by Australia

Canada's dreams of Women's World Cup glory ended on Monday with a blowout loss to host Australia. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)

Canada has officially been eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after a resounding 4-0 defeat at the hands of host Australia in Melbourne on Monday.

Australia took an early lead when Hayley Raso placed a loose ball into the far corner of the Canadian goal in the ninth minute of play. Play was initially called back due to a suspected offside call, but referee Stephanie Frappart reversed the call and awarded the goal after a VAR check.

The Australians thought they had doubled their lead in the 34th minute, when Mary Fowler cleaned up a net-front scramble. The goal was called back, however, after Ellie Carpenter was surprisingly deemed to have interfered with play from an offside position.

It wouldn't take long for Australia to restore the 2-0 lead, as Raso converted yet another goalmouth medley in the 39th minute for her second marker of the game.

Canada head coach Bev Priestman made four substitutions to start the second half, bringing on Sophie Schmidt, Cloé Lacasse, Diane Rose and Allysha Chapman. The moves failed to influence play positively for the Canadians as they had in the two previous matches, however, as Australia continued to play freely.

Schmidt, heralded for the poise and maturity she brought on to the field as a sub against Nigeria and Ireland, was particularly at fault for Australia's third goal, when she left Fowler wide open on a late run into the box.

The Matildas would add a fourth goal via the penalty spot, after VAR deemed that Jessie Fleming stepped on an opponent's foot at the top of the box in stoppage time. Steph Catley would convert the penalty to put the final nail in Canada's coffin and confirm their exit from the World Cup.

The Canadians never got going on the day, looking disorganized and passive on defence, while lacking inspiration and creativity on the attacking front. So fruitless were Canada's attempt at threatening the Australian net that they only registered their first shot on target in the 66th minute, when keeper Mackenzie Arnold parried away an effort by Diane Rose.

"I don't think there's any words for how we're feeling right now, we're shook, we're disappointed," Schmidt said following what will go down as her last ever game for Les Rouges.

Australia, meanwhile, were ruthless going forward, converting their chances and igniting the crowd with their aggressive play and cutting edge. Raso played the hero for Australia as star striker Sam Kerr watched on helplessly from the bench once again.

"All credit to Australia; they were the better team tonight, with a magnificent crowd," Priestman said at full-time. "I've got no criticism of my players. Football is cruel, it wasn't our night, and that's it."

It's the first time since 2011 that Canada has failed to advance to the knockout stages at a Women's World Cup. While Schmidt's exit from the women's national team scene is confirmed, Canadian football fans now wait to hear from captain and team legend Christine Sinclair, who just wrapped up her sixth Women's World Cup. Sinclair, 40, will be saddened not only by her nation's premature exit from the tournament, but also her failure to score in what would have been a record — men's and women's — sixth World Cup.

Sinclair's inclusion in the starting eleven was something of a surprise, and it would be difficult to say international football's record goalscorer repaid her manager's confidence. The striker looked sluggish and off the pace, similar to her previous two appearances in the tournament. Her substitution at halftime was inevitable and necessary.

Where Canada goes from here is anyone's guess. Priestman's side is only two years removed from an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, and still boasts a strong squad on paper, with promising youngsters ready to claim a role as some veterans move out of the picture.

At the moment, the priority will undoubtedly be to settle its labour disputes with Canada Soccer as soon as possible, as the off-field issues have cast too long a shadow on the program.