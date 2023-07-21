Women's World Cup 2023: All bark, no bite for Canada in draw with Nigeria

Christine Sinclair's missed penalty epitomized Canada's blunt attacking effort in their scoreless draw with Nigeria on Thursday. (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

Canada missed their chance to get their World Cup journey started on the right foot in their tournament opener, settling for a 0-0 draw with a stubborn Nigeria squad on Thursday in Melbourne.

The Canadians enjoyed the majority of possession, holding on to the ball for 66% of the match. Only three of their 15 shot attempts made it on target as Canada struggled to break down Nigeria's low block and defensive solidity.

"I was really pleased with the push of the end, it epitomizes this team but all credit to Nigeria, they had a game plan. They were hard to break down," head coach Bev Priestman said post-game.

Canada's best chance fell to the feet of talisman Christine Sinclair five minutes into the second half, as the legendary striker stood at the spot after the video assistant referee awarded her a penalty. Her uninspired effort was brilliantly saved by Nigerian keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, capping off a difficult outing for Canada's captain.

Despite the miss, Canada continued to ramp up the pressure in their opponent's half, taking advantage of the spaces left by an increasingly tired Nigerian backline. Priestman turned to her bench for a jolt of energy in the second half, bringing on veterans Sophie Schmidt, Cloe Lacasse, Evelyne Viens and Alysha Chapman. Their impact was felt almost instantly, with Schmidt making several key passes to get her teammates in dangerous areas around the box, while Viens' physicality benefited Canada's build-up in the final third.

Despite the pressure, Nigeria held strong, and Canada could not produce the necessary final ball — be it a pass, cross or shot — to break the deadlock. Jordyn Huitema consistently found herself in good positions to deliver a ball into the box, but was unable to threaten the opposition enough.

Canada's defensive quadrant looked shaky to start the game, but eventually settled into the match quite nicely. Kadeisha Buchanan stood out, as she tends to, with her exceptionally timed tackles and exemplary composure on the ball. Vanessa Gilles, in her first Women's World Cup appearance, also looked comfortable on the ball, spraying passes to both wings and standing tall in defence when called upon. Fullbacks Ashley Lawrence and Jayde Riviere successfully kept a speedy Nigerian front line at bay, but did not enjoy much freedom going forward — something Canada will surely look to fix as they progress through the tournament.

Nigeria offered little in terms of offence, hoping to strike on the counter after winning possession. Star forward Asisat Oshoala challenged the Canadian defence with some dangerous runs in the first half, but ultimately had little to show for her efforts. She was virtually non-existent in the second half with her team pinned back in front of their own goal.

Nigerian midfielder Deborah Ajibola Abiodun received a straight red card after VAR deemed her tackle on Lawrence deep into extra time was reckless and dangerous, but Canada failed to make the most of the advantage they held for about two minutes to close the game.

Sinclair and Co. now turn their attention to no. 22 ranked Ireland, who are fresh off a 1-0 loss to host Australia. The nations will clash on Wednesday in Perth, where Canada will look to get its first win of the tournament.