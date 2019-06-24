Women's World Cup 2019: USA's Megan Rapinoe scores twice to advance to France quarterfinal

Megan Rapinoe scored two penalties as the United States edged past Spain 2-1 to set up a Women's World Cup quarterfinal against host France.

Having put the defending champions ahead early on, Rapinoe kept her cool after a lengthy VAR delay to restore USA's lead from the spot with 14 minutes remaining.

USA had not conceded a goal heading into Monday's last-16 tie in Reims, but Spain star Jennifer Hermoso had found a way through to restore parity shortly after Rapinoe's opener.

Virginia Torrecilla's slight touch on Rose Lavelle handed USA a reprieve, though, and captain Rapinoe made no mistake to send Jill Ellis' side into a quarterfinal match with France on Friday.

USA were ahead after seven minutes – Rapinoe tucking her first spot-kick into the bottom-left corner following Maria Leon's clumsy foul on Tobin Heath.

10 - Only Germany (13) have scored more penalties (excl. shootouts) in Women's World Cup history than USA (10). Spot. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/M5oSwlr5ux — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2019

But USA conceded for the first time in the tournament two minutes later when Hermoso curled home following Becky Sauerbrunn's error.

Rapinoe looked set to restore USA's lead soon after, but Irene Paredes made a superb block before an injury to Vicky Losada dealt Spain a blow.

Despite a sluggish second-half display, USA was handed a chance to retake the advantage in the 71st minute, with Torrecilla bringing down Lavelle.

A check with VAR confirmed the referee's decision and Rapinoe – who had taken the ball off Alex Morgan during the five-minute stoppage – arrowed in a low finish.

Rapinoe went close to completing her hat-trick with an audacious effort moments later, but the miss mattered little as USA held firm to book its last-eight berth.





Key Opta Facts:

- USA has reached the quarterfinal stage in every edition of the Women's World Cup between 1991 and 2019; the second nation to achieve this feat alongside Germany (8).

- Spain has won just one of its seven matches at the Women's World Cup (W1 D3 L3), with this being its first defeat and match in the knockout stage.

- Only Germany (13) has scored more penalties (excluding shoot-outs) than USA (11).

- Megan Rapinoe is just the second player to score two penalties in a single Women’s World Cup match after Spain’s Jenni Hermoso against South Africa (also at the 2019 edition).





