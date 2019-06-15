Women's World Cup 2019: USA’s Carli Lloyd: 'It's great when there's a target on your back'

The U.S. Women's National Team is on a mission to defend its title at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup ⁠– and the squad isn't afraid of taking on the villain role.

Veteran Carli Lloyd, playing in her fourth World Cup, knows the rich history of the United States' success and explained some of the parallels between the USWNT and other teams in the NFL and NBA that have created somewhat of a dynasty in those leagues.

“I’m like, you know, everybody just hates the Patriots – and I’m an Eagles fan all my life – but you’ve got to respect what the Patriots have done. You’ve got to respect what the Golden State Warriors have done," Lloyd said (via The Guardian).

Lloyd went on to explain that the U.S. is in a good position at this year's tournament in France. Instead of worrying about other nations trying to take the Americans down, Lloyd said it gives the team even more motivation.

“We always have a target on our backs, but why wouldn’t you want that?” Lloyd said. “The No 1 team in the world, we won the last World Cup and we’re trying win this World Cup again. It’s great when there’s a target on your back, when people are talking about you – you’re obviously doing something right.”

It's obvious what Lloyd is referring to. There isn't another nation that has won as many World Cups and Olympic gold medals than the U.S. The Americans have been ranked No. 1 in the world since earning the World Cup trophy in 2015. And based on their 13-0 record-breaking performance against Thailand on Tuesday, they're not holding back when it comes to making a run at another title.

The U.S. will have another chance to make a statement Sunday at noon ET (Fox) when it faces Chile in its second game of the group stage.