Women's World Cup 2019: Updated group stage results and standings

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is expected to be the most competitive tournament the event has seen up until this point.

The group stage began Friday, June 7, and will run through June 20, bringing excitement from all parts of the world as 24 nations fight for the title.

The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically advance to the knockout stage where 16 teams will compete for the title in a bracket style. The four third-place teams to accumulate the most points will also move on to the round of 16.

We track the standings, schedule and results here:

Group A standings, schedule, results

Team Games Played Wins-Draws-Losses Goal Difference Points France 2 2-0-0 5 6 Norway 2 1-0-1 2 3 Nigeria 2 1-0-1 -1 3 South Korea 2 0-0-2 -6 0

Friday, June 7

France 4, South Korea 0



Saturday, June 8

Norway 3, Nigeria 0



Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

France 2, Norway 1





Monday, June 17

Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET

South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET





Group B standings, schedule, results

Team Games Played Wins-Draws-Losses Goal Difference Points Germany 2 2-0-0 2 6 Spain 2 1-0-1 1 3 China 2 1-0-1 0 3 South Africa 2 0-0-2 -3 0

Saturday, June 8

Germany 1, China 0

Spain 3, South Africa 1





Wednesday, June 12

Germany 1, Spain 0



Thursday, June 13

China 1, South Africa 0



Monday, June 17

South Africa vs. Germany, noon ET

China vs. Spain, noon ET





Group C standings, schedule, results

Team Games Played Wins-Draws-Losses Goal Difference Points Brazil 2 1-0-1 2 3 Italy 1 1-0-0 1 3 Australia 2 1-0-1 0 3 Jamaica 1 0-0-1 -3 0

Sunday, June 9

Italy 2, Australia 1

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0





Thursday, June 13

Australia 3, Brazil 2



Friday, June 14

Jamaica vs. Italy, noon ET



Tuesday, June 18

Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET





Group D standings, schedule, results

Team Games Played Wins-Draws-Losses Goal Difference Points England 1 1-0-0 1 3 Argentina 1 0-1-0 0 1 Japan 1 0-1-0 0 1 Scotland 1 0-0-1 -1 0

Sunday, June 9

England 2, Scotland 1



Monday, June 10

Argentina 0, Japan 0



Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET

England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET





Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET





Group E standings, schedule, results

Team Games Played Wins-Draws-Losses Goal Difference Points Canada 1 1-0-0 1 3 Netherlands 1 1-0-0 1 3 New Zealand 1 0-0-1 -1 0 Cameroon 1 0-0-1 -1 0

Monday, June 10

Canada 1, Cameroon 0



Tuesday, June 11

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0



Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET

Canada vs. New Zealand, 2:50 p.m. ET





Thursday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Canada, noon ET

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, noon ET





Group F standings, schedule, results

Team Games Played Wins-Draws-Losses Goal Difference Points United States 1 1-0-0 13 3 Sweden 1 1-0-0 2 3 Chile 1 0-0-1 -2 0 Thailand 1 0-0-1 -13 0

Tuesday, June 11

Sweden 2, Chile 0

United States 13, Thailand 0





Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET

United States vs. Chile, noon ET





Thursday, June 20

Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET



