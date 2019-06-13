Women's World Cup 2019: Updated group stage results and standings
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is expected to be the most competitive tournament the event has seen up until this point.
The group stage began Friday, June 7, and will run through June 20, bringing excitement from all parts of the world as 24 nations fight for the title.
The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically advance to the knockout stage where 16 teams will compete for the title in a bracket style. The four third-place teams to accumulate the most points will also move on to the round of 16.
We track the standings, schedule and results here:
Group A standings, schedule, results
Team
Games Played
Wins-Draws-Losses
Goal Difference
Points
France
2
2-0-0
5
6
Norway
2
1-0-1
2
3
Nigeria
2
1-0-1
-1
3
South Korea
2
0-0-2
-6
0
Friday, June 7
France 4, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET
South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET
Group B standings, schedule, results
Team
Games Played
Wins-Draws-Losses
Goal Difference
Points
Germany
2
2-0-0
2
6
Spain
2
1-0-1
1
3
China
2
1-0-1
0
3
South Africa
2
0-0-2
-3
0
Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0
Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0
Monday, June 17
South Africa vs. Germany, noon ET
China vs. Spain, noon ET
Group C standings, schedule, results
Team
Games Played
Wins-Draws-Losses
Goal Difference
Points
Brazil
2
1-0-1
2
3
Italy
1
1-0-0
1
3
Australia
2
1-0-1
0
3
Jamaica
1
0-0-1
-3
0
Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Friday, June 14
Jamaica vs. Italy, noon ET
Tuesday, June 18
Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET
Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET
Group D standings, schedule, results
Team
Games Played
Wins-Draws-Losses
Goal Difference
Points
England
1
1-0-0
1
3
Argentina
1
0-1-0
0
1
Japan
1
0-1-0
0
1
Scotland
1
0-0-1
-1
0
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, June 14
Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET
England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 19
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET
Group E standings, schedule, results
Team
Games Played
Wins-Draws-Losses
Goal Difference
Points
Canada
1
1-0-0
1
3
Netherlands
1
1-0-0
1
3
New Zealand
1
0-0-1
-1
0
Cameroon
1
0-0-1
-1
0
Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET
Canada vs. New Zealand, 2:50 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 20
Netherlands vs. Canada, noon ET
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, noon ET
Group F standings, schedule, results
Team
Games Played
Wins-Draws-Losses
Goal Difference
Points
United States
1
1-0-0
13
3
Sweden
1
1-0-0
2
3
Chile
1
0-0-1
-2
0
Thailand
1
0-0-1
-13
0
Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET
United States vs. Chile, noon ET
Thursday, June 20
Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET
Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET