Women's World Cup 2019: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels, results for every match
Now that the group stage is complete, it's time to look ahead to the next round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
After 14 matchdays, the field of 24 was narrowed down to 16. Each nation participated in three games with the winner and runner-up of each group automatically making it to the knockout stage. The four third-place teams to earn the most points also advanced to face the group winners and second-place finishers.
The U.S. set out to defend its title with a 13-0 win over Thailand, and then earned a 3-0 victory over Chile before defeating ninth-ranked Sweden, 2-0.
The Americans started their knockout stage with a 2-1 win against Spain and defeated host nation France in the quarterfinals.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
2019 Women's World Cup TV schedule, results
Fox and FS1 will carry the matches.
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
11:30 a.m.
FS1
Norway 1, Australia 1, FT-Pens
3:00 p.m.
Fox
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
11:30 a.m.
FS1
France 2, Brazil 1
3:00 p.m.
Fox
MONDAY, JUNE 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Noon
FS1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
3:00 p.m.
FS1
TUESDAY, JUNE 25
Italy 2, China 0
Noon
FS1
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
3:00 p.m.
FS1
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
England 3, Norway 0
3:00 p.m.
Fox
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
United States 2, France 1
3:00 p.m.
Fox
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
9:00 a.m.
FS1
Sweden 2, Germany 1
12:30 p.m.
FS1
TUESDAY, JULY 2
United States 2, England 1
3:00 p.m.
Fox
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Sweden vs. Netherlands
3:00 p.m.
FS1
SATURDAY, JULY 6
England vs. TBD
11:00 a.m.
Fox
SUNDAY, JULY 7
United States vs. TBD
11:00 a.m.
Fox